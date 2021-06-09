BlaBlaCar incorporates a feature for drivers to find passengers along the journey

BlaBlaCarEuropa Press ‘Boost’ function

The new technology allows connecting 90% of the towns in Spain

It also incorporates three new functions that will allow you to customize the route to find travelers

The application already exceeds last summer’s activity levels

BlaBlaCar has introduced a new feature in your app that allows drivers to receive reservation requests once the trip has started, thus optimizing the journey and taking advantage of all possible space in the car to pick up passengers who are passing along the route.

Is about ‘Boost’, a new technology that the mobility company has already released and that has meant unlocking more than 14,000 new meeting points in Spain, allowing to connect 90% of the more than 8,000 localities that the country has.

‘Boost’ allows drivers to send additional reservation requests to pick up a new passenger at a specific point on their route, so users will now have a better chance of finding passengers on their journey, allowing greater savings in travel expenses.

Taking into account that 85% of people do not live near a central transport hub, the company argues that ‘Boost’ offers travelers greater possibilities to find more direct trips, since it allows them to reserve a seat directly on driver routes that pass near them.

Customize the route to find travelers

In addition to this technology, BlaBlaCar has introduced three new functions that will allow you to customize the route to find travelers along the way, export your trips on your GPS to easily pick up passengers and iOS users can switch the app to dark mode to save battery life.

Once the state of alarm was lifted on May 9, the app has seen weekly increases of 50% in its carpool bookings, exceeding summer 2020 activity levels and he expects the numbers to keep growing in the coming months.

“Users are looking forward to traveling again and we are prepared to help our drivers find passengers in an even easier way and achieve the maximum possible savings on their journeys” says the director of operations of BlaBlaCar for Spain and Portugal, Florent Bannwarth .