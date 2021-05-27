Bjorn Fratangelo wins Roland-Garros qualifying qualifying round

05/27/2021

On at 17:30 CEST

The American tennis player Bjorn fratangelo, number 197 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 6-2 and 7 (7) -6 (3) in an hour and twenty minutes to Aleksandar Vukic, Australian tennis player, number 208 in the ATP, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this triumph, the player adds new points to his ranking to get to participate in the Roland-Garros.

The Australian managed to break his rival’s serve once, while the American player, meanwhile, managed it 3 times. Likewise, Fratangelo was 68% effective on the first serve, did not commit any double faults and managed to win 75% of the service points, while his opponent achieved 60% effectiveness, double faulted and won 59 % of service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) there is a preliminary qualification phase in which the players with the lowest ranking have to achieve the highest possible points to obtain a place in the official tournament. During this specific phase, a total of 128 players participate. It also takes place from May 24 to June 13 on clay in the open air.