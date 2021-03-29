Bjorn Borg’s son, invited to Challenger 80

03/17/2021 at 11:17 CET

EFE

Leo Borg, son of the Swedish tennis legend Bjorn Borg, has been invited to the main draw of the Challenger 80 and to the previous phase of the Andalusian Open, an ATP 250, which will be played in Marbella (Malaga) between March 28 and April 11, the organization reported.

The Challenger 80 will be played from March 28 to April 4 and, in it, Leo Borg you will enter a box in which the top five seeds are Pablo Andújar, 55 of the ATP ranking, the Valencian Pedro Martinez, current champion of the tournament; Norbert Gombos, Roberto Carballés Baena and Dennis Novak.

The young 17-year-old Swedish tennis player has also been invited to the preliminary phase of the ATP 250 tournament, which will be played from April 4 to 11 and in which the Russian has confirmed his participation. Andrey Rublev, the swiss Stan wawrinka or the spanish Pablo Carreño, Alejandro Davidovich and Pablo Andújar, among others.

Leo Borg He has already achieved his first Grade I title a couple of weeks ago, by winning the Brasil Juniors Cup, a tournament held in Porto Alegre in which he defeated the Brazilian in the final Bruno Kazahura in two sets.

It will be his third participation in a Challenger Tour tournament after the invitations received last year in Bergamo (Italy) and Pau (France), where he could not pass the first rounds.

Bjorn Borg, who will accompany his son, is a person closely linked to the city of Marbella and the Puente Romano tennis club, where he led the direction from 1979, the year of its inauguration, until 1983, when the Wimbledon champion Manolo santana took over.