BJ Saunders speaks for the first time after his loss to Canelo

It took more than ten days for the British, Billy Joe Saunders, gave his first words after the defeat suffered against the Mexican, Saúl “Canelo” ÁlvarezHe even stated that it will take a while to return to boxing.

Through a series of videos posted on his Instagram account, BJ Saunders, spoke about his defeat before Canelo.

“To all my fans, thank you very much for all the support over the last few weeks. I have not been in line to answer you all. Many to answer to. But thank you very much, people. God bless you all”.

Likewise, in another publication in Instagram, His trainer Mark Tibbs, He explained that he will have a long recovery from the operation he had on his cheekbone, this after receiving several blows from Canelo.

“It will be a very long and emotional time until Billy joe can be replaced, “he said Tibbs. “You must look at it like it fell to one of the pound-for-pound greats like it is. Canelo Alvarez and that he put up a great fight before him.

