BJ Saunders says that defeating Canelo will be boxing’s biggest surprise

Gone was all the controversy over the measures of the ring facing the meeting between the Mexican, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, and the British, Billy Joe Saunders, the European boxer showed himself sure to beat the tapatío in the meeting next Saturday, May 8.

Through some videos on Instagram, BJ Saunders, talked about the fight with Canelo and stated that he will give the biggest surprise in the world of boxing.

“Beating Canelo will be the biggest surprise in Boxing History“, he claimed Saunders, who did not even attend the confrontation ceremony with the Mexican.

This confirms that the fight will take place without any problem, after Saunders’s team and father They will mention that the ring measurements were not the ones agreed upon.

The fight between Canelo Y Saunders It will take place from Arlington, Texas, on May 8.

Show Player