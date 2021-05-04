BJ Saunders’ father accuses Canelo of using banned substances

Tremendous scandal is the one that began days after the fight between the Mexican, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, and the Englishman, Billy Joe Saunders, since the father of the Briton assured that the man from Guadalajara uses prohibited substances to improve his performance.

In interview for IFL TV, BJ Saunders’ father, Tom Saunders, noted that Canelo he consumes meat with prohibited substances and that helps his performance.

“We already know that he likes ‘Mexican meat’ and that he likes it juicy”, Alluding to the fact that he consumes substances. “” And they normally stop using it three weeks before the fight. They consume it in small doses ”, he explained,

Likewise, he explained that they have also told him that Canelo They usually put more bandages on him than allowed in each of their fights.

“He told me to check his bandages well, because in big fights he puts more bandage than allowed on his hands. He has his gloves made in such a way as to compensate for that excess bandage. He told me that he does not do it in all fights, “he said.

