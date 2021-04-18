BJ Penn interested in facing Jake Paul after last night’s fight: “Happy I’ll knock him out in the first round”

After Jake Paul beat Ben askren in the second edition of Triller Fight Club, a former champion of UFC became interested in the influencer.

From celebrities to former fighters, they have spoken after the victory of the YouTuber. Perhaps the most relevant of the entire list interested in hitting Paul on the face, he’s the UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn.

“Hey Triller send in the contract and I’ll happily knock him out in the first round.” Penn I tweet.

Penn, does not see action in MMA since May 2019. The lightweight was fired from UFC after leaking a video of Bj fighting in the street. In the video, Penn He was touched and carried to the floor by another man. However, in a second video, it is seen how he turned the fight around and ends up knocking him out. “The Prodigy” ended his tenure in the Octagon with a seven-game losing streak.

On the other hand, Paul he has won all three of his boxing bouts. In his debut, he knocked out YouTuber Ali Eson Gib in the first round. In his second fight, Paul knocked out the ex NBA Nate Robinson in the second round. The victory went viral on social media.

Last night, Paul knocked out Askren in the first round and earned the fastest victory of his boxing career, ending his bout at 1:59 of the first round.

On 2012, the legendary boxing coach Freddie roach in an interview with Inside MMA I consider BJ Penn to be one of the best fighters in MMA. With 32 fights in the MMA, Penn has seven wins for KO / TKO. He never boxed professionally in a ring.

With the recent rise in fighters from MMA venturing into boxing, it would not be a surprise to see the Hawaiian in a ring, we just have to wait and see if the idea materializes.