Bizum scams are on the rise: know the most common ones to avoid them | Technology

In recent months we have seen a significant increase in scams by Bizum, so if you are a user of the mobile payment platform you have to exercise caution. We will tell you which are the most common so that you do not fall into the trap.

The use of mobile payment platforms has seen an impressive increase in recent months, especially since the pandemic broke out. In order to stop the spread of the virus, health authorities around the world have recommended avoiding cash payments and using electronic means instead, so services such as Bizum have multiplied their number of users in a very short time.

This has allowed the instant transfer platform of Spanish banks to double its user base compared to previous years, reaching 13.6 million users in 2020.

Cybercriminals have been slow to exploit this trend to their own advantage, and recently we have seen how scams have multiplied by Bizum. In these months, all kinds of malicious campaigns have been launched to steal money from users through this mobile payment platform, from the Social Security scam to the most recent one denounced by the La Rioja Police .

To stay safe and avoid being a victim of scams by Bizum, it is best to be aware of the most common strategies used by criminals. From Maldita.es they detail us which are the most common Bizum scams, take note:

Fake buyer scam. One of the scams by Bizum that are the order of the day is that of the false buyer. When a person has a product for sale, whether on an advertisement website, on a second-hand portal or on another platform, they receive a call from a supposed interested buyer who offers to make the payment for Bizum. What happens is that instead of paying, you send a request to receive money. If the seller is not alert and accepts the request, instead of receiving the agreed amount, what he will do is pay the scammer. Scam of Social Security aid. This other scam by Bizum is also very dangerous because it is so easy to fall into the trap. The criminals call the victim to inform that they have pending the collection of a Social Security assistance, and that the agency will make the payment through Bizum. The caller claims that they will receive an SMS with a validation code that must be accepted and signed, but the message is actually a request for money from Bizum.

33 euro scam. This is a scam that the Office of Internet User Safety (OSI) considers a pyramid scam. It is disseminated through a message forwarded in WhatsApp groups, and promises to earn about 2,000 euros by investing only 33 euros making the payment through Bizum or WhatsApp. Ignore and do not make any payment.