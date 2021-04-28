Bizum limits the number of transfers you can make per month: from 150 to 60

Bizum is about to change: very soon, you will no longer be able to make more than 60 transactions per month.

Bizum, the tool bank transfers between individuals most popular in the Spanish territory, has decided reduce the number of operations that can be performed to less than half.

As they advanced in Invertia, the transaction limit is going to be set to 60, instead of the 150 that were allowed until now.

The changes They will come into effect from next June 15, and will apply to all those banks that have implemented Bizum as a method of payments between individuals. However, each entity has the capacity to set a lower limit if you wish.

Maximum of 60 monthly transactions for Bizum users as of June

Several banks have already announced this change in the service use policies, notifying Bizum users about the decision to reduce the maximum number of transactions that can be carried out through Bizum.

After this change, Bizum users will see how the average daily transfers that can be done through Bizum goes from five to only two.

The banks in charge of supporting the project affirm that the change is aimed at reducing the irregular use of Bizum, especially by businesses and freelancers, who in recent months have started to use Bizum as a payment method. Something that, to this day, would constitute an irregular operation.

