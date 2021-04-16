Bitwise CIO discusses prospects for a bitcoin ETF

Just days after Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) went public, Matt Hougan, chief investment officer at Bitwise Asset Management, said we are “absolutely” closer to launching a bitcoin exchange-traded fund. In the USA.

Closer but not yet arrived

Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, perhaps better known as the Winklevoss twins, tried on two separate occasions to launch a bitcoin ETF. The second attempt was rejected in 2018 when the US Securities and Exchange Commission noted that digital currency is not “tamper resistant.”

But a lot has changed since then in terms of broader acceptance of investment and regulatory bodies have become more open to digital currency.

“The crypto industry … has been through this massive maceration of institutions,” Hougan told CNBC in an interview. “Every aspect has improved significantly over the past five years, over the past three years, and over the past year.”

The Coinbase IPO is just “another part” of the improvement in sentiment towards digital currencies, he said. As such, the financial universe is certainly approaching a US-based bitcoin ETF, but the exact timing remains unclear.

Is SEC Chairman Gensler A Friend Of The Crypto Universe?

The recently appointed SEC Chairman Gary Gensler has experience handling cryptocurrencies in his previous occupation. He gave a blockchain course at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), so the general consensus is that he is a close friend of the industry.

While it’s great that Gensler is an industry insider and has now been confirmed as Chairman Joe Biden’s SEC chief, the fact is that the SEC has already been asking companies like Bitwise ‘fair questions’ throughout. the years. It is the community’s responsibility to address these questions and assist the SEC with its decision, regardless of who has the highest title.

“All that bitcoin and cryptocurrency companies like Bitwise are looking for is a fair assessment of the exact facts and circumstances of the market that exists today,” Hougan also told CNBC.

It could make Gensler’s job a bit easier as he takes over at a time when companies like Bitwise can provide “much better answers.” But any final decision on the approval of a bitcoin ETF rests on the industry’s ability to demonstrate that it is mature enough to support a startup.