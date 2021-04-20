Bittersweet point for Chelsea

Brighton points the way to Zidane. Chelsea stayed dry before the seagulls and added a point that, despite the gray game, allows them to reach fourth place, Champions area. Bittersweet point that, in addition, was about to disappear in a second half where Graham Potter’s men ran into the wood. Tie and thank you.

The first part at Stamford Bridge was the complete opposite of the one around Stamford Bridge. The clash had to delay its start by 15 minutes due to the protests that occurred in the surroundings of the ‘blue’ stadium against the European Super League.

More than 1,000 Chelsea fans gathered on the outskirts of the field to request the withdrawal of the English team from the Super League, news that was leaked minutes later, knowing Chelsea’s intention to leave the competition. From outrage to celebration.

Already in sports, it took Chelsea horrors to generate in the first half. Tuchel tried delaying the Mason Mount position that tied up the duties of an injured Kovacic. The invention did not finish coming out and Brighton suffered from little to very little. In fact, it was possible to get ahead on the scoreboard five minutes before the break with a shot from Bissouma that went away near the goal of Kepa, today a starter.

The tonic in London did not change with the arrival of the second half and despite the fact that Chelsea stepped on more opposite field and even area than in the first 45 minutes, the chances still did not arrive. The rush appeared and they are never good. The nervousness to seek victory ended in errors in the exit of the ball by Tuchel’s team that almost took their toll.

Lallana missed one of those unforgivable shots and Welbeck ran into the wood. Brighton have had a shooting problem all season. At Stamford Bridge the dynamics did not change. Giroud entered desperately and the Frenchman had the triumph in his boots. He did not hit the auction. Chelsea lost the opportunity to climb to third place. But they are already in the Champions League.