Talking about series is no longer a novelty, but it can become — at this particular time — a relevant topic of conversation and better than that, a vital source of information for home entertainment. The data of a good series, perhaps lost in the magma of the leafy offer of streaming or poorly promoted, reveals that there is always “something to watch”. Touring the Netflix, Prime Video, or HBO Go home screen — to name the three most notorious and massive platforms — can lead to dizziness, confusion, and even boredom (and abandonment trying). Search, that light daily procedure that can take more time than desired, is an exercise that feels better with the proper information. Here are three new or very upcoming releases in each of these online entertainment options.

The giant of the sector emerges even more giant so far in 2020, pandemic and social distancing through (16 million new users out of a global total of 183, according to official figures for the first quarter of this year). To its voluminous battery of original and mass-consumption titles – the documentary by Michael Jordan, Unorthodox, Almost happy and they could follow the signatures—, adds weekly all kinds of productions sometimes smaller or promoted, but that deserve attention.

Feel good. Feeling good is not exactly what it is all about here, although something happens over 6 half-hour chapters – a favorite and very effective British format – to make people think, generate smiles and yes, a few times, loud laughter. This is a Channel 4 production that tells a very contemporary story that combines sexual choices, family roles, various toxicities, and finally, a superior pursuit of happiness. There is the correspondence with the title. There is a stand-up comedian, Canadian but based in the United Kingdom named Mae (Mae Martin, playing herself) and one of her regular viewers, George (Charlotte Ritchie), who live their love story in the turbulent 21st century. The tone Fleabag something that can still be called “romantic comedy” is present in the situations and sharp dialogues, some political incorrectness at the time of jokes and a bittersweet look at everyday things for these girls (addictions, closet outings, kindred ). The comparison ends there because another story is told here.

Inhuman Resources. Eric Cantona He was a French star of English football in the 90s and a very special idol of Manchester United (there is a good movie directed by Ken Loach about it), but for a long time he deserves to be considered a good actor. As such, he stars in this blockbuster on the Arte channel – originally titled Dérapages– based on one of the writer’s best seller Pierre Lemaitre: the story of a former head of human resources who, after 50 years, finds himself without a job or worse, working more than he can, and who suddenly embarks on a suicidal crusade to regain his dignity even with methods violent. In the midst of that personal tragedy, he takes seriously a strange call to be chief of staff at an aviation multinational. Something will happen there and that is what is told throughout six chapters. Surprising fact: the book that gave rise to the miniseries is inspired by a real event that occurred in 2005 on French public television, when there was a real-false hostage-taking organized to test the stress resistance of executives advertising of the company.

Snowpiercer. Recent release that comes with the label “Bong Joon-ho” as a guarantee. It’s that the Oscar-winning multiple South Korean director with “Parasite” directed a film version of this same story in 2013 and is listed here as executive producer. In truth, the origin is in a cult European comic (Le Transperceneige of Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette) that tells a story with apocalyptic overtones and many resonances with this present of climate change, growing social inequality and a state increasingly close to despair. What for lucid Bong Joon-ho it was at the time “a railway Spartacus” is transformed into ten episodes that expand and format the original plot at ease: a train like Noah’s Ark for the wealthiest that circulates around the world in the middle of an ice age that made the Earth uninhabitable , and that therefore becomes the territory of a renewed class struggle. This time, the series’ narrative prerogative includes a crime on board. With three thousand people between a privileged class and the desperate ones of all times who rose by force and at the last moment, the transport does not stop and within you, anything can happen.

There are no official figures for the service included in the Prime subscription of the off-road giant Amazon, although at the beginning of this year, the Jeff Bezos spread that it had reached 150 million subscribers. However, it must be said that having Prime is not the same as watching Amazon Prime Video. Entering this field, an independent study collected in expert media ensures that the users of this platform are around 100 million people. This year he landed in Latin America with a well-stocked audiovisual library of premieres, original productions and certain very attractive franchises, including the saga. Star wars and a good part of the titles of the Marvel and Pixar factories. Here it is also helpful to dive deep into your catalog to find good options.

Guardian Devil. The disturbing novel winning the Alfaguara Prize in 2003 written by the Mexican Xavier Velasco It was, since its emergence in the Spanish-speaking publishing market, a stimulus to make a film adaptation of such material. It did not happen, but after a decade of comings and goings – with Televisa in between – it was published in series format and already has two seasons with a total of 18 episodes. As in the book, this is the story of Violetta, an explosive and thirsty 15-year-old girl who leaves her house to eat the world with $ 100,000 that she stole from her parents. She herself is the one who narrates it to her “Guardian Devil”, an aspiring writer with whom she has a close, complicit and very, very strange relationship. All this, to the rhythm of cocaine and mezcal – like the 500-page novel – turns into a plot of prostitution, drugs and violence that does not spare details or high-voltage scenes. Brutal honesty that, as always, is seductive.

Homecoming 2. The series that marked the debut of Julia Roberts In this format back in 2018 (so long ago), he returned a few weeks ago with a new protagonist, the development of the same story and that aroma of a conspiracy thriller typical of the 70s – with details there Hitchcock– how well it suits you. The super talented singer and actress Janelle Monáe —Remember, remarkable in Moonlighting– It is he who now stars in the story of how a mysterious new drug created by a sinister pharmaceutical company, “erases” the memory of war veterans so that they return without trauma to the theater of operations. The second season promised, or gave that feeling, that he would tell another story within his world, but in reality the story is oriented towards the consequences of what Heidi (Julia Roberts) discovered in the first installment. Corporate greed and ambition is the central theme throughout seven chapters, the duration of which (30 minutes) makes them even more attractive in their ever-latent mystery.

Loudermilk. An upcoming premiere, scheduled for June 15, which comes with good omens. It is the kind of bittersweet comedy that, without touching the tenderness of — say— AfterlifeIt combines high levels of irony and sarcasm, a small personal tragedy and a galaxy of small characters, each with its own special appeal. This is: a former critic and music writer, irascible and exhausted alcoholic, who spends his time as a counselor of self-help groups for drug abuse. Ron Livingston He gladly takes on the role of grumpy guide who “abuses his group of substance abusers.” With the passage of time it is discovered that behind the mask that he built with his own frustrations, a wise, creative man appears and even in a height of daring, sympathetic. The series was created by two lucid assets of the American entertainment industry of this time: the director Peter Farrelly (of Silly and stupid and Crazy about Mary to The Green Book went a long way) and the writer Bobby mort (main writer of Stephen Colbert, one of the late show drivers of the moment). With them, there is guaranteed satisfaction.

Recent and Upcoming on HBO Go

Available in a majority of countries in Latin America since 2017, this streaming service allows access to the original content of the US network without the need to hire a television operator and compatible with all kinds of devices. It is a well-stocked catalog, with quality titles like the mythical ones The Sopranos, game of Thrones, The Wire and Chernobyl, which was also already in this period of social isolation – divided into thematic sessions – free and open to the general public with certain series and films. Meanwhile, he premiered major productions and promises a resounding return from a classic from the TV series of the 60s.

I know this much is true. Few times a title so faithfully anticipates what is going to be seen, but it is like this: all truth about various sufferings and of the heaviest integrate the life of two Italian-American blood twins both personified, in a true test of acting character, for Mark Ruffalo. At the risk of being belittled at the moment for being “too low”, throughout 6 chapters a festival of intimate torments and religious symbolism follows, with a focus on members of the white working middle class, in a country that is still crossed by its racial issue. It is enough the beginning – a crude scene that reflects a particular “protest” for the Gulf War, in the early 90’s – to understand that there will be no laughter here, much less lightness. Ruffalo is, at the same time, the schizophrenic Thomas and the stoic Dominick, who deals with his own demons but at least supports and represses them to take over the dramas of his brother. Above all, in this adaptation of a popular novel by the writer Wally lamb the enormous performance of Mark Ruffalo. It is worth the anecdote that the author of the original text told these days, about the emotions and intentions of the actor, who also produced the series. Lamb says that Ruffalo sent him an email with this message: “I can’t tell you how much I love this book. It is very moving and very personal for me in many ways: I know these people, I grew up with them. ”

Run. Speaking of actors, let’s talk about actresses because specialized critics have agreed that the best thing about this series is its protagonist. Featured for its characters in Nurse Jackie and The walking dead, Merrit wever here he has his first leading role. It is Ruby, the woman who any morning in her routine life receives a text that says “RUN” (Run). Then, he leaves everything and launches into the adventure proposed by a certain Billy (Domhnall Gleeson) who — it is assumed from the beginning but not very clearly — had a love story with her in the past. Who Ruby and Billy are, what this implied pact represents, what the lives they left behind were like and what they hoped to find in that concerted flight, is what is revealed throughout seven short episodes (again, they are effective the 30 minutes of duration) that invite you to witness a love affair and conflict on board trains. Behind the scenes, the idea and production are in charge of Phoebe Waller-Bridge -the girl Fleabag– and his usual companion Vicky Jones, data that had generated high expectations for the artistic result. Something that, already released the series, is not expected at least according to a good number of reviews published in the last week.

Perry Mason. On June 21, a new version of this classic character will be released: a lawyer with multiple skills to solve cases, whose American television series of the 1960s – with a great presence on television in the rest of the world for many more years— it turned out to be the highest point of his popularity. Eight years have passed since this project promoted by Robert Downey Jr., which was initially going to be a film in which the leading role had been reserved. In the end, the idea materialized in a miniseries and they found the perfect replacement in Matthew Rhys (The Americans), in a story that is presented as a prequel to the history of man. The action takes place in Los Angeles in 1932 when he is a private investigator, in a city that begins to resurface with the preparation of the infrastructure for the Olympic Games, the film industry and oil production, while the rest of the country tries to recover from the ravages of the Great Depression of 29. In this context corruption prevails and the disappearance of a child becomes an investigation in which Perry Mason is involved to the last consequences for eight chapters.