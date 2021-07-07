Bittersweet championship for Elías Hernández

MEXICO CITY.

Nor wants to discuss Elías Hernández (Michoacán, 1988) about his performance. The last two tournaments with Cruz Azul were symbolic, as he was left with the vinegar on his lips of wanting to participate more.

It is a bittersweet taste because I was in the championship that broke the bad streak, but at the same time I would have liked to contribute more. However, I did hang the medal on myself, because I trained, I was there, I fought and it was achieved, I was part of that ”.

At 33, he picks up a phrase that his friend Fernando Navarro told him and his partner in León again today, “at this age is when you really start playing soccer”, this because it is in the time that you will run less, but you will understand the courage to think the court better.

In any case, Hernández feels that he is still on the right foot and does not rule out a couple more tournaments with the turbines on, “I feel with speed, it is not a question of age, but of instinct, and I still have that enthusiasm to play glued to the band, do dribbling and dribbling and face, and then maybe the time will come when I have to go further back ”.

– Did it hurt to leave Cruz Azul?

For me it was the best thing to leave. I would have liked to stay, but in reality there was no proposal from them and so I started looking for offers, León was the most viable. I am happy with what was achieved in Cruz Azul, however I had to continue on my way.

-Would you have stayed even if the offer meant being a bank and not playing a lot?

It would not have been a good idea, I simply would have liked the fact that they made a proposal and I would think about it, even with the honesty of telling me that I would play little, but the decision would be mine and theirs.

– Was there a bad relationship with Juan Reynoso?

I had a good relationship with him, but I think I have had more affinity with other technicians. With Reynoso it was a professional relationship, just like that, without problems. He didn’t treat me badly or do things to make him upset.

-Then you have that lag of not having been on the court on the day of the final?

Sure. You know me because I worked every day, it is not that they only signed me up for the final on the bench, but that the entire tournament I trained 100 percent, I supported in the way that corresponded to me. I got to be a champion with Cruz Azul, it was a goal, but the bittersweet flavor remains for not being on the court when you are a champion and it is normal, from the bench you do not enjoy the same.

-What happened to you the last two tournaments? Better performance was expected.

I never received an explanation why he wasn’t playing. I don’t know if it was the pandemic or something else. At the beginning of the Apertura 2020 I did not feel well, then I recovered my level, but Robert Siboldi does not occupy me and the Pumas happens in the league. Then Juan Reynoso arrived and I think he went through more of a style of play, it was not what I needed and he occupied me with change.

-Was Robert Dante Siboldi lost ownership, perhaps that dragged him to Reynoso?

With Siboldi I almost always played as a starter. The covid pandemic occurred when I was at my best and the tournament is canceled, when I return it no longer starts me up, I do not know what happened in that interval.

-He already had a good time with León, he was two-time champion, it seems that his place is there.

I am very excited, with a new coach, there are changes according to how I left the club the last time I was, but in no way can I feel like the undisputed starter. I am mature and with legs still to move forward, it is the time when more than with the physical, I will play the games with my head. I have to convince Holan that I am serving.

