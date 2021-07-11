Bitter, Tie, Tri, Injury, Chucky, Shocked, Team

MEXICO CITY.

Hirving Lozano’s injury shocked the tricolor team. The technical assistant Jorge Theiler, recognized that the episode that Chucky lived on the field of play after the blow to the face that he suffered in the encounter with the Trinidadian goalkeeper Marvin Phillip, left the team in dismay.

It was a moment of desperation because we saw him lying on the grass and from the bench you couldn’t see what he had. We were worried about the coup and the situation that occurred and not knowing what was happening with it. We all thought that something had happened that affected his health and we were highly concerned. Afterwards, we got a bit of reassurance due to the information that came to us ”, he indicated.

Lozano was transferred to the Medical City of Arlington, and entered the Trauma Center in the company of Dr. José Luis Serrano. The player was reported stable, but it will be in the next few hours when his health status is updated.

During the night he will be evaluated by the doctors, who will pay special attention to the cervical area, as well as the laceration he suffered in his left eye.

Surely the shock of seeing his teammate on the pitch with the blow he suffered has influenced the mentality of each player. Mexico searched everywhere, was the protagonist, had goal situations, we had ineffectiveness, the ball could not enter, but there was only one protagonist on the field that was the Mexican National Team, but the ball did not want to enter. We couldn’t win the match, ”commented Theiler after drawing 0-0 against Trinidad and Tobago at the start of the Gold Cup.

In the absence of Gerardo Martino due to suspension, it was Theiler who took the reins of the tricolor, the assistant manifested himself against the arbitration that put the national team in check on more than one occasion.

The VAR should be used for that. If a figure of the stature of Lozano comes to play a Gold Cup, he must take care. All players must be cared for. We are not going to give an opinion on the arbitration, journalists are there to give an opinion on whether a penalty should be charged or not. All the players must be taken care of and the VAR is there to use it, if not, it should not be used ”, he concluded.

AMU

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.