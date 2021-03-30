Bitter surprise: an immigrant was believed “dead” by COVID and his apartment was emptied in a building owned by Alex Rodríguez in New York

“It’s like a nightmare, frankly, yeah,” the East Village man said https://t.co/hYjVAbEJ3I – NECN (@NECN) March 28, 2021

After spending two months in detention for coronavirus, Ryo Nagaoka was left for dead by his neighbors. He returned home happy to have survived, but the joy was short-lived: upon arrival he was unable to enter because the lock had been changed and when he was finally able to do so, he discovered that his apartment had been emptied by his landlord.

The “nightmare”, as he defines it, happened in a East Village (NYC) non-elevator building, owned in part by mega investor Barbara Corcoran and former MLB star, Alex Rodriguez, reported NBC News.

Nagaoka, a 60-year-old Japanese immigrant living alone, was hospitalized on January 27 with coronavirus, after he was found in his 5th floor apartment at 133 Ave D, crying out for help. As his condition improved, he was transferred to a rehabilitation center to help him regain strength in his legs.

Finally, two months later, on Wednesday March 24, he returned home. When he went to use his key to open the door, it didn’t work: the locks had been changed. When the building superintendent finally got there and opened the door, almost the entire apartment had been emptied, except for a piano and a few other things.

“It’s like a nightmare, frankly, yes,” said the troubled New Yorker, still convalescing. It’s a statement, Corcoran justified the eviction saying that “given Mr. Nagaoka’s deteriorating health, the state of his apartment had become a clear danger to the health of the rest of the residents of the building ”.

A neighbor who did not want to be identified described seeing workers moving Nagaoka’s apartment. “It seemed like things were going to the dumpster. They were not handled with care… with documents and everything ”.

Fortunately, Nagaoka’s pet tortoise was saved and cared for by the super. For the rest, they told him they “had no idea” where his other belongings were.

Corcoran’s statement also said that the management company completely renovated the apartment, which seemed to be true. They put a new stove and refrigerator in the kitchen, and Nagaoka said they painted the walls and fixed some holes that were in its ceiling.

Nevertheless, he currently has no running water in his bathroom. Despite his losses, the neighbors make up for him with their generosity, bringing him donated goods. And one of them started a page on GoFundMe, which has already raised more than $ 73,000, with Corcoran herself as one of the top donors.

According to that same page, Nagaoka He had been left for dead and even a neighbor placed an altar in his memory at the door of the building.