Bitter foods, good for the intestine and digestion: the 5 most recommended by experts



Cocoa, green tea, coffee, blueberries, citrus fruits, apple cider vinegar, and kale are bitter superfoods that benefit the gut microbiota and promote a healthy weight.

There are five different types of flavors: sweet, salty, sour, bitter and unami; Bitter is probably one of the least favorites. The truth is the bitterness of food is in fact associated with very positive aspects, which are related to its nutritional benefits and also its therapeutic properties. Although the range of “bitter” foods and drinks is wide, it is worth mentioning some alternatives that are simply a nutritional treasure and are considered powerful superfoods. Such is the case with cocoa, coffee, green tea, blueberries, apple cider vinegar, and citrus fruits (just to name a few).

For many people, bitter foods can have very strong, tannic and spicy flavors. There are also some that have more subtle flavors and that express elements of acidity or sweetness. While each source has its own unique nutritional benefits, nutritionists agree that all bitter foods have one thing in common: they are good for the gut and support digestive health. Most of them contain powerful antioxidants and great anti-inflammatory properties, they are a great ally to strengthen the good bacteria of the intestinal microbiota. They fill us with energy, stimulate and control the appetite, and promote the release of digestive juices from the pancreas. Best of all, integrating them into the daily diet is a success that is related to others magnificent benefits for health and disease prevention.

1. Cocoa

It is important that we understand the difference between processed chocolate that is rich in sugars and saturated fats, to the powerful cocoa in its pure form that is characterized precisely by its pronounced bitter taste and immense health benefits. The truth is that cocoa is a nutritional treasure that has been valued as a superfood since ancient times, it has the ability to accelerate digestive juices and shines for its content of essential nutrients such as magnesium, potassium, iron and zinc. Thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties, some typical conditions of inflammatory bowel diseases, as is bloating and excess flatulence. However, its greatest quality is related to its antioxidant content, specifically flavonoids which are a type of polyphenol that is excellent for the brain and also for fight free radicals that damage health. In its pure versions it does not contain any sugar, it provides healthy fats that benefit digestion and improves mood.

2. Kale

It is no secret to say that green leafy vegetables are considered a loyal friend of intestinal and digestive health, in particular kale or kale is striking, which is packed with nutrients such as vitamins A, K, B6, C and calcium, potassium, copper and manganese. It is also full of antioxidants that They help the body fight against environmental toxins and free radicals. This is relevant for intestinal health since when there are too many toxins in the body they accumulate at different points and one of them of course is the intestinal system. When saturated with toxic elements, inflammatory diseases appear. It is also one of the vegetables richer in fiber and antioxidants, the perfect combination of elements to protect the liver and digestive system. This is because it contains a category of phytochemicals called glucosinolates, which help detoxify the liver and support other bodily functions.

3. Blueberries

In recent months, all nutrition trends recommend the consumption of blueberries, the reason is simple, it is one of the healthiest fruits out there. They are one of the most famous fruits with a bitter complexion and are popular for their low calorie content. They shine for their antioxidants that are ideal for fighting free radicals and toxins, but above all for their anti-inflammatory action and thereby help prevent cardiovascular diseases, delay aging. They improve digestion due to their moisturizing power, its fiber content helps prevent constipation and they are a great ally to fight urinary infections. Fresh and unsweetened cranberry juice is also recommended, it is perfect for purifying the intestines and eliminating everything that the body does not need.

4. Green tea

It might be a bit obvious to relate the green tea with benefits to promote a good digestive process and fight some of the most common stomach ailments. However, it is probably the king of bitter drinks and it is worth mentioning, not for nothing is it considered the healthiest drink on the planet. His list of health benefits is long, has the power to relax all the organs of the digestive system and detoxifies the intestines, is a good anti-inflammatory that effectively fights bloating and gas. It also provides benefits for cardiovascular health, helps lose weight and improves mood, wonderful!

5. Coffee

Good news for coffee lovers is that quite contrary to what you might initially think, coffee can be a great ally of intestinal health. Its bitter taste is undeniable and in addition to being a powerful natural stimulant, it has benefits to strengthen the intestinal flora. This is suggested by a recent study, in which it was found that the eBacterial species of heavy coffee drinkers are more abundant and they are more evenly distributed throughout the large intestine. In addition, they are richer in anti-inflammatory properties and promote a greater wealth of intestinal microbiota, which is why coffee is also a great complement to strengthen the immune system and prevent diseases. As far as possible bet on organic variants.

