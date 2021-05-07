Bitso reaches the category of unicorn and becomes one of the most valuable companies in the fintech sector in Latin America

Bitso raises $ 250 million in the Series C funding round from a group of top-tier investors including Tiger Global, Coatue, Paradigm, BOND, Valor Capital Group, QED, Pantera Capital, and Kaszek.

With a valuation of $ 2.2 billion, Bitso becomes one of the most valuable fintech companies and the best valued crypto platform in the region.

The money from this funding will be used to increase access to cryptocurrencies in the region, with a special focus on creating open source financial services that run on decentralized blockchains.

The boom in the use of cryptocurrencies in Latin America fuels the rapid expansion of Bitso, which already exceeds 2 million users.

Bitso, the largest cryptocurrency platform in Latin America, announced a $ 250 million Series C funding round led by Tiger Global and Coatue. Paradigm, BOND and Valor Capital Group are also joining as investors in this round, along with existing QEDs, Pantera Capital and Kaszek, who again bet on Bitso’s growth after their participation in the series B financing of 62 million Bitso dollars in December 2020. As a result of this round, Bitso’s valuation amounts to $ 2.2 billion, making it one of the largest fintech companies and the first billion-dollar crypto company in the region.

“Cryptocurrencies are rapidly gaining relevance in Latin America,” he said. Scott shleifer, partner of Tiger Global.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Bitso and believe they have the right team and platform to increase share in this growing market.”

“We are very interested in Bitso because it is the first fully scaled compliance solution that allows consumers throughout Latin America to access the crypto economy. We are convinced that access to this financial product has the potential to change the rules of the game in Latin America and we trust to support the Bitso team in its mission to expand access to cryptocurrencies for all, “he commented Michael Gilroy, General Partner of Coatue.

Bitso’s success is due to offering global-minded products that are tailored to the needs of local customers in Mexico, Argentina and now Brazil. The demand for crypto assets and financial products suitable for the use of cryptocurrencies has exploded in popularity for both individuals and companies in these countries, with Bitso leading the way as the safest, most transparent platform and the only one that complies with the regulations in force in the region. It is also the only company that offers crypto insurance for its clients’ funds.

“This year, the growth of the cryptocurrency ecosystem has been remarkable. Bitso took six years to get its first million clients. Now, less than ten months later, we have reached the two million mark. The citizens of Latin America are using this technology in their daily lives. We are proud to grow with the industry and to continue to make these powerful financial tools available to everyone, ”said Bitso’s co-founder and CEO, Daniel vogel. «Last week we launched our retail operations in Brazil. This round will be used to expand our capabilities, our product offering and to continue providing utility to cryptocurrencies throughout Latin America.

With the launch of the retail platform in Brazil, Bitso will consolidate its position as one of the most recognized companies in the cryptocurrency sector in the three largest markets in the region. Bitso will take advantage of this success to expand its operations in other Latin American countries in the coming months. In January 2021, the Financial Superintendency of Colombia announced that Bitso was one of the authorized companies in its pilot program for experimentation (sandbox) and cryptoeconomics.

“Latin America has always had a special interest in the power of cryptocurrencies,” he commented. Matt huang, co-founder and managing partner of Paradigm. “For us it is very important to support Bitso as the market leading platform aimed at promoting access to cryptocurrencies and financial freedom in Latin America.”

“Crypto deniers are no more, largely due to the vision and passion of Daniel and his world-class team, who have led the way in proving that digital currency is here to stay,” he stated Nigel Morris, co-founder and managing partner of QED Investors. “We are very excited to invest once again in Bitso to catalyze its growth and drive its expansion into new geographies.”

Bitso’s next products will focus on better serving the needs of consumers and businesses throughout Latin America with more utility for cryptocurrencies. Other products to be introduced soon include a crypto derivatives platform and crypto-related interest-bearing accounts. Bitso develops a new generation of borderless financial services for consumers and businesses. Cryptocurrencies are the future of finance and Bitso makes the future available today.

About Bitso

Bitso is the first cryptocurrency platform in Latin America. The company, which has a community of more than two million users, offers three main products: the Bitso App so that new or experienced users of cryptocurrencies can buy, sell, send or receive them in a simple and intuitive way; Bitso Alpha, a professional level cryptocurrency trading platform; and Bitso Business, a suite of cross-border products that enables companies to thrive in a global digital economy.

Bitso is one of the few cryptocurrency exchanges, and the only one in Latin America, to have obtained a Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) license from the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC), a sovereign agency that has developed one of the most advanced frameworks for regulating cryptocurrency trading. Bitso is also the first and only exchange in Latin America that insures its users’ funds.

Founded in 2014, with more than 300 employees in 25 countries, Bitso works to make cryptocurrencies useful and free the world from traditional financial brokers to redefine money.

To learn more about Bitso, visit bitso.com.

#makecryptouseful

