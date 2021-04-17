Bitmain enlists a new ASIC for mining on Ethereum: the Antminer E9

The Chinese manufacturer of ASIC equipment for Bitcoin and cryptocurrency mining, Bitmain, revealed that it already has a new miner based on the Ethereum (ETH) Ethash algorithm ready. The chip has not been officially launched, but the company gave a brief on the unit this Thursday, April 15 through its Twitter account.

«Antminer E9 coming soon! Ready to set the world on fire! ”Was the message shared by Bitmain on the social network. The publication shows an ASIC or Specific Application Integrated Circuit miner in the middle of a representation of flames or fire.

The company It did not detail since when the equipment would be commercialized, what is its processing capacity, price or what would be the schedule for shipments. However, it is presumed that the new miner will enter the market soon before the consensus change that is anticipated in Ethereum that will go from Proof of Work (PoW) to Proof of Stake (PoS).

In theory, the new mechanism would be activated at some point in 2021 so, if the launch of the Antminer E9 is delayed, the usefulness of the equipment could be short, at least for use in the smart contract network. The reason is that the PoW consensus is based on computing power and electrical energy, while the PoS is based on capital and software.

The Antminer E9 is poked by Bitmain fair three years after it introduced its first ASIC miner in April 2018 for Ethereum. The Antminer E3 equipment reached the market at a cost of $ 800, with a capacity of 180 MH / s and an electricity consumption of 800 W, as reported by CriptoNoticias.

Manufacturers go for mining on Ethereum

Bitmain’s move would also be driven by recent announcements from video card makers, Nvidia, and microprocessor makers, AMD. The first announced two months ago that an exclusive line of GPUs for Ethereum mining would be released, while, in relation to the second, it was unofficially reported that a new chip would also be ready for Ethereum mining.

CriptoNoticias reported in February that miner manufacturers such as Innosilicon were already fine-tuning details on their new ASIC equipment for Ethereum. The A11 pro ETH model has a capacity of 2,000 MH / s, 2,300 W of power consumption and a price that ranges between 15,000 and 16,000 US dollars.

The market also expected the arrival of another machine ready for the Ethash algorithm. This is Phoenix, from Linzhi International company. The equipment comes with a throughput capacity of 2,600 MH / s and a price tag of about $ 14,000.

Since 2020 the Ethereum miners are achieving unprecedented gains. The rise of the cryptocurrency market and new decentralized finance (DeFi) applications are pushing commission and incentive income to unseen levels.

According to metrics from The Block, monthly mining revenue on the Ethereum network rose to $ 1.38 billion in March. By way of comparison, when reviewing the figures for the month of March 2020, the magnitude of the growth is evident since for that same period the figure was 71 million dollars.