Bitmain Antminer E9, the “beast” to mine cryptocurrencies with a power equivalent to 32 RTX 3080 cards | Technology

Cryptocurrency mining is one of those responsible for the shortage of gaming graphics cards that are now on the market, and that the few that exist are sold at exorbitant prices. Are ASIS miners the solution?

It is a topic that we have already covered in depth at ComputerHoy.com. To mine cryptocurrencies you need process power, and the hardware with the best price / performance ratio for this task is gaming graphics cards.

The boom in cryptocurrencies, which have skyrocketed in price due to the pandemic (it is a way of making money while at home) and because services such as PayPal or banks already accept them, has made cryptocurrency miners hog the most powerful graphics cards.

Other factors, such as a shortage of components to make chips or speculators, have caused an unprecedented hardware crisis. You have a complete summary of the problem on this card:

The hardware world is experiencing a time of great uncertainty, for reasons beyond its own market. Without stock of consoles or gaming graphics cards, gamers cannot make the leap to the next generation.

To try to end the crisis, NVIDIA has launched specific graphics cards for cryptocurrencies, called CMP. But their power is less than an RTX 3080 card for this task, and they are manufactured in small numbers.

The solution can come from the hand of ASIC miners, computers specialized in mining cryptocurrencies. They only exist for that.

They have been around for a long time, but this weekend the Chinese company Bitmain has unveiled the world’s most powerful ASIS miner. Bitman Antminer E9 mines cryptocurrencies with a power equivalent to 32 RTX 3080 cards:

Bitmain ensures that Antminer E9 supplies 3 GH / sg, which is the hardware performance measurement unit for mining cryptocurrencies. Compared an RTX 3080 card reaches 95MH / s, and an RTX 3090 the 120 MH / sg. So it also equates to 25 RTX 3090 cards.

Its consumption is very high, like everything that has to do with cryptocurrencies: 2.556W. Still it is below the 3,000W of other less powerful ASIC miners.

As explained by Wccftech, allows you to earn $ 236 per day at the price of electricity in the United States (0.13 US cents per kWh). In Spain electricity is more expensive, so the profits would be lower.

Keep in mind that only Ethereum mine, which is the fashionable currency at the moment, since Bitcoin is already unprofitable when it comes to mining.

Bitmain has not revealed the price yet, but it is estimated that it will cost between $ 20,000 and $ 30,000. It’s not cheap, but it still costs less than 32 RTX 3080 or 25 RTX 3090 graphics cards. And one major bonus: also bulks and consumes less.

If we put an average price of $ 25,000, it means that its cost would be amortized in about three and a half months, taking as good the profit of $ 236 per day mentioned.

We spent a few days playing with the RTX 3080, the most powerful graphics card on the market at the moment, to bring you our analysis on this beast capable of moving TOP games at the highest quality with 4K, 60 fps and ultra ray tracing.

Bitmain Antminer E9 will not end the shortage of graphics cards, because its high price is only available to professional miners, and Bitmain will not be able to manufacture it in large quantities, due to the aforementioned shortage of chips.

But whatever it takes to offer miners other options to forget about PC hardware certainly helps.