BitGo to Custody Bitcoins Seized by US Marshals

The exact duration of this agreement between both parties was not disclosed.

The entity was looking, since 2019, for a company for the management of cryptocurrencies.

The United States Marshals Service (USMS) published a contract showing that the custodial company BitGo was selected to manage the bitcoin seized by law enforcement through seizures.

The agreement for the storage of cryptocurrencies is USD 4.5 million, according to the document that was released on April 21, 2021. Before BitGo’s partnership with the law enforcement agency, the USMS, the FBI and the Department of Justice handled the storage and auctions of bitcoin themselves.

Among the services that the company will provide through this agreement are: accounting, compliance with audits, creation and management of portfolios, as well as the generation, recovery of private encrypted key content, airdrop management and other actions related to the cryptocurrency confiscation process.

The USMS is part of the United States Department of Justice, which has been auctioning seized bitcoins since 2014. In one of those early auctions, venture investor Tim Draper bought more than $ 30,000 worth of BTC that had been confiscated on the now-defunct darknet market, Silk Road.

Subsequently, in November 2020, the Department of Justice revealed that seized more than $ 1 billion in bitcoins from that market. The seizure came from a person known as “Individual X” and it is assumed that this may have been one of the rogue agents who were caught stealing bitcoins during the investigation.

Volume of bitcoin auctioned by the authorities

The US Marshal Bitcoin Auction website, created by Casa CEO Jameson Lopp, a company in charge of protecting bitcoin, to track the volume of BTC auctioned by US authorities, revealed that this amount currently stands at 185,230 BTC, which is equivalent to USD 9.4 billion at the current exchange rate.

According to US Marshal Bitcoin Auction, USD 151 million has been earned on sales. Source: US Marshal Bitcoin Auction.

BitGo is a digital asset custody company that was founded in 2013 by Mike Belshe and Ben Davenport. The firm obtained a license last month of the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) to establish a cryptocurrency trust that can serve institutional investors on Wall Street.

As CriptoNoticias reported on March 5, 2021, this license allows BitGo to operate its service custody independently and regulated under New York State Banking Law. Other companies that have similar licenses include Paxos, Gemini, Coinbase, NYDIG, Bakkt, and Fidelity.