Bitdefender Total Security 2021: security question

Years ago it was necessary to explain why protecting the computer against external threats was necessary. To this day, however, today reminds us daily that any device connected to the Internet (and even those that are not) faces an endless catalog of threats. Anti-malware protection is not an option, it is a necessity, and Bitdefender Total Security 2021 is an excellent solution against such threats.

And it is not only in computers, as it was years ago. Today, all devices face security threatsAny operating system with a significant user quota is targeted by cybercriminals, who painstakingly scan them to find security holes to exploit, either with or without prior involvement from their users.

Comprehensive solutions such as Bitdefender Total Security 2021, to ensure user safety must have a holistic approach, based on the knowledge of the entire current threat ecosystem, an advanced capacity to forecast what is yet to come and, of course, all the necessary tools to face said threats, thus guaranteeing that the user can use their devices and connect to Internet without having to worry about many of the threats that populate the network.

Comprehensive security solutions or security suites are, today, the safest bet for users, and Bitdefender’s proposal in this regard is Bitdefender Total Security 2021, a complete set of tools With which to ensure, whether on PC (Windows and macOS), tablet or smartphone (iOS and Android), that security and privacy are well protected.

Bitdefender Total Security 2021: features

Complete protection must address various types of threats, do it in a multilayered way and, above all, have a clearly proactive approach, since only in this way is it possible to avoid the consequences of malware and other pathogens and threats. These are the main elements of Bitdefender 2021 Total Security:

Protection against malware, spyware and adwareMalicious software is a key element in most attacks and security threats. That is why it is essential that security solutions have the necessary elements to identify any malicious element before it even begins to act. To this end, proprietary analytics capabilities and shared cloud intelligence must be combined.

Behavior analysis: Traditionally, malware was detected from previous samples of each pathogen. Huge catalogs of signatures were created (chains that made it possible to identify viruses) and then all files were analyzed, looking for any of the signatures in each one of them. This model was valid in the days before the Internet, since the spread of malware was very limited.

Nowadays, however, the rapid spread of malware, polymorphic pathogens, malicious code specially tailored for specific attacks, etc., mean that security software, as Bitdefender Total Security 2021 does, must be able to analyze behavior. potential of the code before it is used, in order to determine if it is potentially dangerous, and act accordingly.

Detection of vulnerabilitiesAlthough malware is one of the main avenues of attack, it should not be forgotten that vulnerabilities in software are also an entry point for many attacks. In this regard, Bitdefender Total Security 2021 analyzes all the software installed on the system in order to detect potential vulnerabilities and, if any are detected, it proposes the necessary solutions to eliminate the risks they cause.

Network threat protection: The Internet is a key element in the spread of malware, but also in the execution of attacks. For example, there are cybercriminal actions in which all the action takes place in the browser. It is for this reason that it is essential that a security suite is able to analyze and identify suspicious activities at the network traffic level.

Phishing identification: spoofing of corporate identities on websites is a gold mine for cybercriminals. To avoid this risk, Bitdefender Total Security 2021 identifies this type of impersonation and prevents the user, by mistake, from falling into this deception and from entering personal, identification and / or payment data, which end up in the hands of cybercriminals.

Online banking and secure payments on the Internet: Electronic commerce has been a true revolution, and the possibility of operating with our bank through the Internet has also made our lives much easier. However, cybercriminals watch these types of operations very carefully. To make them secure, Bitdefender Total Security 2021 has Bitdefender SAFEPAY, a specially secure browser, specifically designed for this purpose, and which allows you to use credit cards, passwords and other means of payment online without risk.

Protection against ransomware: one of the most fearsome threats today, and that affects companies and individuals alike, is the hijacking of files and systems. To stand up to ransomware, a multi-layered approach such as the one proposed by Bitdefender Total Security 2021 is necessary, which protects system files on the one hand, and on the other identifies anomalous and suspicious behaviors early, to prevent malware from reaching encrypt the files.

These are just some of the functions that we can find in Bitdefender Total Security 2021, others are functions to preserve privacy, antispam filters, optimization functions, secure boot system to eliminate rootkits and more. As we said at the beginning, a solution from a holistic profile and, therefore, highly recommended.