Bitcoin’s spooky double reverse is visualized

Bitcoin is getting a very, very uncomfortable enemy. And it is tremendously dangerous because it comes from home. It’s about your carbon footprint. And it is that the mining of cryptocurrencies to nobody escapes that it supposes a great amount of computing energy and therefore of electricity as well as its high number of transactions in the market.

A study carried out by Nature Communications highlights that in China alone it will generate more than 130 million metric tons of carbon emissions in 2024, when it is expected to reach its highest point. And from the research carried out at the University of Cambridge, already in 2016 its amount of greenhouse gases generated would have exceeded the production thereof in countries such as the Czech Republic or Qatar. It could also equalize in one year what is generated by, for example, Denmark or Ireland.

And that is a problem to deal with shortly. There is nothing worse right now than going against sustainability, caring for the environment or zero emissions in 2050. Although none of us leave the car at home, the truth is that the mining hardware of this cryptocurrency is increasingly intensive in consumption of energy and you will have to deal with it if you do not want to miss the long-awaited train of financial legitimacy.

Citigroup signs it, noting that its energy consumption is 66 times higher than it was in 2015, hence it may lose support among investors and still face more scrutiny from regulators.

Bitcoin capable of the best … and the worst. The negative side, those steep declines that took us back to the falls of last February, which in a few minutes beat the cryptocurrency in the market. It seems that there are two plausible explanations on the table for this strong setback. The first a tweet about rumors that the US Treasury is going to accuse several American entities of money laundering for the use of cryptocurrencies.

All this in the week in which we have seen a more than powerful Bitcoin, exceeding $ 64,000 on account of Coinbase’s brilliant IPO, which may be one of the best of the year and a great boost for the cryptocurrency that he remembered in twitter, putting Bitcoin highs than this one, was just the beginning. But also with that close with the plummeting of about $ 7,000 for the value in just minutes.

In fact, it is the biggest decline for Bitcoin since last February.

In its quotation graph we see that the value goes from the best to a bad weekly behavior, with falls of 11% in the last five sessions due to its declines on Sunday, also in the month it yields 11.2% to improve 43% in the quarter. In this way, its annual advances are cut from the triple digit and reach 79.2%.

The Investment Strategies premium indicators highlight that Bitcoin presents an upwardly revised total score of 9 out of 10 with most of the indicators positive. Only on the downside do we find the medium-term business volume that is decreasing. The rest, with an upward trend in the medium and long term, slow and fast positive total moment, increasing long-term volume and decreasing medium and long-term range of amplitude.

And the supports of the week came to him, in the first place of a reconverted to Bitcoin. We are talking about Jim Cramer who came in at about $ 12,000 in value last September to use as a hedge against inflation in his portfolio despite his earlier criticism of the virtual currency. He says that he would not mind being paid in the cryptocurrency he has sold part of, he points out to pay off his mortgage, in total almost half of what he had. In that period this journalist, whose salary at CNBC is 5 million dollars a year, has gained 425% with the revaluation before his conversion to Bitcoin.

Another stubborn defense came from Mark Cuban. The owner of the Dallas Mavericks is aware, he says, of the risks, with a possible increase in the volatility of the value or with a sharp drop in price, but is confident in the long term in the increase in the value of the value in the market. He continues to defend that it can be the great substitute for gold and that when the supply is known there is no reason why the demand should not increase.

The worst this week, hence the fall in value in recent sessions, comes from Turkey: its central bank will ban cryptocurrency transactions from April 30. The reason is the level of anonymity that digital currency entails and this, they point out, adds the possibility of very high losses and the possible risks added to the lack of regulation on them. The decree also includes the prohibition of companies from making payments and electronic fund transfers through cryptocurrency buying and selling platforms.

