Bitcoin’s Lightning Network Incorporates Deferred Financing Payment Channels

Dual funding allows both parties to a payment channel to finance its size.

This first stage would enable the operation of this system, but experimentally.

Shared financing, or dual funding, is an implementation in the Bitcoin Lightning network that allows users to open payment channels by sharing the cost of opening between both ends of the channel (user and network node). The function has been released in the c-lightning client version 0.10.0 and is launched, in this first phase, on an experimental basis.

The objective of this function is to give users access to payment channels without the need to compromise their privacy or be vulnerable to double-spending attacks. With dual funding, users will be able to finance a part of the total size of the channel, while the counterpart will be able to finance the rest within the Lightning network.

The implementation of this feature was uploaded to the project’s GitHub repository, along with the release of version 0.10.0 of c-lightning, which is a lightweight and customizable Lightning Network implementation.

The operation, in this first stage, is in test mode and aimed at developers, who can make the corresponding configurations with compatible nodes. Along with this, they also have the ability to use RBF (“commission replacement”) to create new payment channels.

Opening of payment channels

Opening a payment channel with individual financing requires the user to have the total BTC equivalent to the channel’s selected capacity. Once the creation transaction is confirmed on the blockchain, the user has a new channel, but it will be full, or at full capacity.

As an example, consider the case that a user decided to open a channel with individual financing of 1 million satoshis. Upon opening, the opening transaction confirmed, the channel’s capacity will be 1 million satoshis, as initially set by the user. Although the user would have funds to be transferred through the Lightning network, it will be impossible for you to receive payments if you do not release part of the channel’s capacity.

A solution to this problem was the Turbo channels, initially promoted by Bitrefill, as reported by CriptoNoticias at the time. These made it possible to obtain immediate payment channels, fully financed by a third party.

Bitrefill, on its web portal, offers users the possibility of purchasing Turbo channels of different capacities. Source: Bitrefill.

At the user experience level, it seemed the definitive solution, but they presented a serious problem: Turbo channels can be vulnerable to double-spend attacks, since the provider node can create a one-sided channel closing transaction without the user being able to do anything at all.

In search of a definitive solution, dual funding was born, where both the provider node and the user can create a payment channel, with shared financing, without anyone being vulnerable to a malicious attack from the counterpart.

The definitive implementation of dual funding in small steps

The reason why this system has not been implemented immediately, although the issue has been discussed since 2018, is because dual financing channels require each party to disclose that it is the owner of a UTXO to its counterpart. This presents a problem, as attackers can obtain information about who owns each UTXO, and place users in vulnerable situations. However, in the face of this problem, several scenarios have already been presented as a solution to the problem.

One of these scenarios to solve the problem is based on establishing an algorithm called PoDLE, that would be a proof of commitment to creation. When two users commit to create a channel, the revealed UTXOs create a create commitment. This means that, if one of the users canceled the channel generation process with double financing, they would be forced to spend their UTXOs, which would lead them to lose money.

Due to all this, the use of dual funding requires that each of the future implementations that are added to the source code of the Bitcoin Lightning network be taken with care.