Bitcoin’s hash rate crash hits its price for the second time in a week

For the second time in a week, the price of bitcoin (BTC) corrected significantly, which on April 23 produced “red” numbers in the cryptocurrency market. The price of the cryptoactive was below $ 50,000, a price not seen in almost two months.

The collapse in the processing power of the network or hash rate has increasingly evident consequences in the market. The high commissions to validate a transaction, delays in mining the blocks and the lack of a readjustment in the difficulty of mining, are negatively affecting the commercialization of the first cryptocurrency.

The departure of Chinese miners in Xinjiang province, due to power outages, is taking its toll. According to Coinwarz figures, on Thursday, April 15, the network’s hash rate was 208 EH / s, a record high. However, two days later the collective computing power plummeted more than 40% to 109 EH / s.

On that occasion, the price of bitcoin went from more than $ 63,000 to about $ 51,000, as reported by CriptoNoticias. Now the downturn bottomed out at $ 47,700, representing a 20% drop over the past seven days, according to CoinMarketCap records. As for the hash rate for the second stumble, the figure went from about 181 EH / s to 155 EH / s.

Blocked Bitcoin network, powerless users

The fact that the Bitcoin network “suffers” generates a chain effect, not only in the markets, but also in the perception that millions of its users have, especially among those who have adopted the cryptocurrency during the bull cycle.

A blocked network that takes days to process a transaction, due to the loss of its computational muscle, would not be attractive. On the contrary, Users could lose interest in trading BTC and migrate to altcoins. That is, it would not be logical for someone who operates with bitcoin to send a transaction of $ 30, for example, if he has to pay in commissions $ 20.

Variations in the processing power of the Bitcoin network in the last 30 days. Source: Coinwarz.

The problem is magnified as there is no certainty of how many days the slow processing of transactions could take. In addition, those who wish to exchange their BTC for altcoins must also carry out an operation to acquire an equivalent of another currency. That is, you have to transfer to an exchange which translates into more commission payments.

The current jam counts more than 185,000 pending transactions to be confirmed and more than 220 blocks waiting to be mined, according to figures from mempool.space. At the time of publishing this article, the fee to process a simple, but high-priority transaction was 164 sat / vB, which is equivalent to about $ 11.5. Before the market downturn this Friday, this same type of operation cost $ 20.

Hash rate as a value indicator

CriptoNoticias published in July 2018 an analysis on the correlation that would exist between the processing power of the network and its price in the markets. Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Hans Hauge published a report at the time in which he compared how the BTC capitalization correlated with the hash rate.

The investigator determined that the Parameter related to processing power was the one with the highest predictive power. Other methods also tested were the number of unique addresses and total transactions on the Bitcoin network.