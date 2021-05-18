Bitcoin’s climate impact could be offset by ‘green options’

Blockchain for Climate Foundation founder Joseph Pallant encourages “green options” to offset the impact of the Bitcoin network’s carbon footprint.

In conversation with Bloomberg on how to moderate the environmental impact of cryptocurrencies, Pallant contrasted Ethereum and Bitcoin.

First, highlighted Ethereum’s migration to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism (proof of participation, in Spanish) less demanding during the next year.

Ethereum bridge

This could reduce Ethereum’s carbon footprint to almost zero:

“This is why we feel very comfortable using it for our work at the Blockchain for Climate Foundation.”

However, with Bitcoin, he emphasized that he would not use proof-of-stake. Chris Larsen, co-founder of Ripple, recently wrote that Bitcoin’s energy-intensive proof-of-work mechanism could threaten the growing mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Because of this, mitigating the impact of Bitcoin would require other toolsPallant continued.

Bitcoin mining

Compensation for the environmental impact of Bitcoin

Because Bitcoin lacks plans to mitigate the burden of its proof-of-work consensus mechanism, Pallant suggested making “green decisions.”

For example, the use of renewable energy as an energy source for Bitcoin mining.

The Canadian company Digihost recently announced that more than 50% of the energy for its mining operations came from renewable energy sources.

Another suggestion he raised was purchasing carbon credits to offset Bitcoin’s carbon footprint.

He highlighted another Canadian company, NinePoint, which offers a Bitcoin ETF. NinePoint is working with Carbon X to calculate the impact of Bitcoin on its ETF and buy credits to offset it.

Pallant emphasized that potential investors who understand the environmental impact of their individual choices would be key to facilitating “cleaner Bitcoin.”

Added that incentivize miners to share data on their carbon footprint could be of great help in this regard, though:

“It is notoriously difficult to share data because they really need your privacy.”

Despite the reluctance to share data, the CEO of the Blockchain for Climate Foundation cited widely accepted estimates of the climate impact of cryptocurrencies.

He mentioned a study from the University of Cambridge, which calculated Bitcoin’s carbon footprint at around 40-48 million tons of carbon emissions per year.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk cited this same study when he announced that the company would no longer accept Bitcoin payments.

Meanwhile, Pallant added that Ethereum’s impact amounts to 12 million tons per year.

However, he concluded that Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake would likely lead to footprint neutralization.

