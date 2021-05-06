Bitcoiners of the world unite to build surf center in El Salvador

A global non-profit initiative seeks to raise 10 bitcoins (BTC), about $ 580,000, to build a high-performance center and develop surfing in El Salvador. The campaign is a tribute to Salvadoran bitcoiner surfer Katherine Díaz Hernández, who was struck by lightning in March in preparation for the Tokyo Olympics.

The project is supported by Bitcoin Beach, an organization that promotes the use of bitcoin and social development in Punta Mango and El Zonte, as reported by CriptoNoticias. The collection has already started and so far about 3.69 BTC have already been donated, that is, more than $ 200,000, according to records from Blockchain.com.

“In a moment of darkness, there is an opportunity to create something positive, to lift up a team that has never had the support it deserves, and to create the world’s first national sports team that bitcoiners around the planet can defend,” he reported. Miles Suter from the CashApp company that supports the initiative and has already donated $ 100,000.

All funds will be raised in BTC and managed by the Katherine Díaz Surf Foundation, created especially for this purpose, Suter added. Until now, the national surfing team of El Salvador does not have its own venue for its physical training.

Original design of how the center for the physical conditioning of athletes would be. Source: @milessuter / twitter.com

The funds will be used to purchase the oceanfront land, purchase construction materials, and pay workers. A digitized mockup of what the installation would look like was also shared by Suter on Twitter. The campaign has the authorization of the family of Katherine Díaz.

Bitcoin funded surf team

The death of the Salvadoran athlete occurred on March 19, the same day that El Salvador’s national surfing team had received funding in bitcoin for their training for what will be the sporting event.

Katherine Díaz Hernández died in March after being struck by lightning while training. Source: @milessuter / twitter.com

Bitcoin Beach contributed 45 million satoshis, about $ 25,000 at the current price, for athletes to train without other concern. The contribution was made during a special event in which representatives of the Salvadoran Surf Federation participated.

It was the first team financed solely with BTC in which Díaz, 22, it was one of El Salvador’s Olympic hopes. Now with this initiative, the local and international bitcoiner community has a double purpose: to offer support to local athletes and to pay tribute to the Salvadoran surfer.