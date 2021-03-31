Bitcoiners Launch Proposal to Save World’s First Bitcoin Bar

Key facts:

The initiative exposes a future in which the space is run by the community.

The idea is that the space also functions as a work center for cypherpunks during the day.

A group of bitcoiners have launched an unusual proposal with the idea of ​​saving Room 77, the world’s first bitcoin bar. Jörg Platzer, owner of the place, announced in October last year, the definitive closure leaving behind 9 years of history. However, the legendary establishment refuses to die.

The bitcoin bar remains planted in the hearts of thousands of people from different parts of the planet who, at some point in their lives, came to the site just to make their first payment with cryptocurrencies. So, with the idea of ​​saving it, the proposal published on the official website of Room 77 states that to stay “faithful to the principles of decentralization, it only makes sense establish a future in which space is run by the community ».

In such a way that a call has been opened to integrate partners who wish to join the cause. Bitcoiners from all over the world can participate, who would pay fees according to the level of commitment they establish. These monthly fees range from $ 60 for basic members, $ 120 for coworking members, and $ 300 for special projects. In addition, they are receiving donations, as detailed in the statement.

To raise the USD 3,749 per month required to keep the site up and running, the proposal proposes creating a space for cooperative work or coworking available for cypherpunks and events during the day. In the evenings, the place will be transformed into the bar that everyone remembers.

The bitcoin bar will have a coworking and a digital freedom store

The workspace aims to provide the user with so much technological capacity that Batman sits in the Batcave. In such a way that the space will have reliable Internet, soundproof booth for phone calls (in the style of the Bill & Teds movie), document printer, 3D part printer, Wi-Fi network routed through VPN, Tor browser and glasses virtual reality, among other tools.

The coordinated workspace will have Room 77’s private email addresses available, as well as services such as beer taps or kombucha (a Chinese mushroom-based drink), enabled for payments through the Lightning network. It will also have a jukebox and service of coffee, soft drinks and snacks. To keep the spirit of the iconic bitcoin bar intact, all payments must only be made in BTC, adds the proposal.

The community includes in its proposal some photos to illustrate what the workplace for cypherpunks would be like. Source: room77.berlin.

Some community members have in mind to occupy the kitchen of the bar to produce snacks that would be available, both for the bar and for the co-working space. “We even have some ideas to give a futuristic cyberpunk touch to food,” the initiative details.

Room 77 too would have a digital freedom store with the idea of ​​offering permanent information on the importance of preserving privacy.

Many are aware of the threat that digital technologies pose to our freedom, but they do not have the ability or the time to learn how to decrease the use of Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Google of their digital lives. The Digital Freedom Store would be a payment server that would help people solve common cases such as: Are you entering the world of bitcoin and do you need a physical wallet? Or do you want to make your smartphone without Google? Community proposal to save bitcoin bar Room 77.

As CriptoNoticias reported last year, the bar is a reference to the birth of the Bitcoin scene in Europe, as it was there that the first meeting of bitcoiners in the world took place. The first Bitcoin ATM on the European continent was housed within its walls and it is said that at one of its tables the brothers Jeremias and Nikolaus Kangas sat down to shape the p2p market for buying and selling cryptocurrencies, LocalBitcoins.