Bitcoin will be present in the Indianapolis 500 edition 2021

Motorsports team Ed Carpenter Racing announced that Rinus VeeKay will drive the No. 21 Bitcoin Chevrolet at the Indianapolis 500 in its 2021 edition.

The announcement posted on May 12 via Twitter noted that ECR will also be the first team in the INDYCAR SERIES to integrate Bitcoin (BTC) as a payment option for all its employees.

Bitcoin present in the Indianapolis 500

According to what was stated in the official statement, Bitcoin to become first decentralized sponsorship in INDYCAR racing history and it will be present in its black and orange scheme on car number 21.

It is important to note that Bitcoin has a fixed supply of 21 million units, so the ECR vehicle will have the honor of representing Bitcoin with the iconic number 21.

According to the words of American motorsport star Ed Carpenter:

“I couldn’t be more excited that this project is becoming a reality. Bringing my personal interest and immersion in Bitcoin to our industry is historic. […] Just as Bitcoin is revolutionizing our financial system, I see it as an opportunity to transform the way we operate within our own motorsports industry. “

Ed Carpenter Racing partners with Strike

For the big event, Ed Carpenter Racing partnered with Strike to raise funds on behalf of the Bitcoin community.

In this regard, Strike will handle all payments and donations for the effort through its lighting network and payment application.

For this, a unique QR code enables the world’s first peer-to-peer contribution model that allows anyone in the world to donate.

According to Jack Mallers, founder of Strike:

Ed’s message is simple; You don’t want to compete for fries or soda on the Indy 500. […] This year Ed is competing for human freedom, financial literacy, financial inclusion, and is using the platform he has earned throughout his career to promote the most powerful message possible to propel humanity forward. We are deeply proud to support their efforts. “

In this sense, Carpenter stated:

“With the power of the Bitcoin community backing ECR in our 10th season of competition, our team is more than ready to attack the Indy 500 and capture our first ever Borg Warner Trophy. We want to kiss the bricks, drink the milk, and then watch Bitcoin go past $ 100,000! “

The Indianapolis 500 is one of the three world motorsport classics whose foundation was in 1909. The 105th edition will take place next Sunday, May 30, 2021.

