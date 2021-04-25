Bitcoin: Why are investors selling cryptocurrencies?

If yesterday we talked to you that the correction of Bitcoin could come from the reduction of its currencies itself, there may also be other factors such as those mentioned by Menton: the new taxes on the richest in the United States.

“The losses wiped out more than $ 200 billion of value from the cryptocurrency market,” according to CNBC, citing data from CoinMarketCap.

Following strong gains in Bitcoin, this could push investors to sell their positions in hopes of securing their gains at the current capital gains tax rate.

We already talked about it in a previous article.

Meanwhile, his rivals also suffer the losses:

Ether plunged 12% to $ 2,107.20 after hitting $ 2,654XRP plummets 18% Dogecoin fell 20% to just $ 0.19

Shares with the most potential according to the market consensus

Ibex 35 shares with more potential according to the market consensus. 5 of them with more than 20% potential.

“Under Biden’s proposal, the federal capital gains tax rate would be 39.6% for wealthy people who earn more than $ 1 million, versus the current base rate of 20%, according to Bloomberg. Federal tax rates for those wealthy investors could be as high as 43.4%, ”Menton says.

This rate would reach the returns on assets held in taxable accounts and sold after one year. Worse cryptocurrency investors already face another capital gains tax if they sell the same after a year has passed.

“Bitcoin has been one of the best performing assets in recent years and has advanced more than 70% in 2020. Investors who bought bitcoin a year ago would be sitting with a gain of 575%, according to Bloomberg. For investors who bought it in April 2019, that profit would be around 800%, ”Menton points out.

“It will be difficult to get rid of the surprise by some of these tax numbers for some investors,” Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at the currency trading service OANDA, said in a note. “Some traders are looking for an excuse to secure profits and may choose to use this tax history as a catalyst.”

There are several factors that have put pressure on Bitcoin in recent days:

Coinbase’s exit to Wall Street The rise in price has been seen by investors as a bubble The veto in Turkey on cryptocurrencies

“If bitcoin cannot break above the $ 60,000 threshold again soon, momentum signals will collapse, leading to a decline in bitcoin’s value,” according to strategists at JPMorgan Chase.

“In the past few days, the Bitcoin futures markets similarly experienced a strong sell-off in mid-February, mid-January, or late November,” said Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, an analyst at JPMorgan, in the report. “The momentum signals will naturally disintegrate from here for several months, given its still high level.”

Learn how to invest in bitcoin and other crypto assets with the course that takes Investment Strategies