Bitcoin value exceeds $ 1 trillion despite latest correction

Key facts: Large US banks will offer bitcoin investment plans.

Bitcoin will keep its market value above $ 1 trillion, says Willy Woo.

Strong selling pressure pushed the price of bitcoin (BTC) from $ 60,000 on Sunday, March 14, to $ 53,982, two days later. The first cryptocurrency then rallied, to stay above $ 57,000 for the rest of the week.

During the weekend, bitcoin failed in its second attempt to cross $ 60,000 again, and fell to USD 57,000, to conclude this Sunday 21 with 3.43% below its price on Monday, March 15.

Despite the slight retracement in price in the last 7 days, bitcoin’s bullish momentum remains. The appreciation of BTC is 7% in the last month and 79.8% so far this year. Additionally, bitcoin’s market capitalization remains above $ 1 trillion and the cryptocurrency market capitalization, currently at $ 1.77 trillion, is approaching the record high of $ 2 trillion.

If Ryan Wilday’s thesis, commented on by CriptoNoticias at the beginning of last February, is taken as true, the current bullish cycle of bitcoin would have started on December 16, 2018, when bitcoin bottomed and its price was located at USD 3,200. Since then, bitcoin has appreciated 1.669%.

Bitcoin is frowned upon by large banks

As this publication reported in the last markets bulletin, the largest bank in the United States, JP Morgan, had announced plans to offer indirect exposure to bitcoin through a basket of public company stockswho have invested in the first cryptocurrency.

Major investment bank Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, plans to launch three funds that will allow selected clients to acquire bitcoin . This, according to statements from that bank to CNBC, which were reviewed by CriptoNoticias. Deutsche Bank, the largest German bank and eighth in Europe, for its part, said in a report commented on this medium last Friday, that “bitcoin is too important to ignore.”

Healthy outlook on bitcoin price

One year after the market downturn, a study by Coin Metrics, commented on this way on March 17, analyzes the evolution of the bitcoin market in the last 12 months and concludes that the industry will continue to gain momentum. Regarding the values ​​that the price of BTC can reach, this year, the creator of the Stock-to-Flow model, PlanB considers that the historical maximum of 2021 will be above USD 280,000.

Following the Stock-to-Flow model, the price of bitcoin would have to exceed $ 288,000 this year. Source: @ 100trillionUSD (PlanB) on Twitter.

Featured tweet of the week

Analyst Willy Woo, focuses in this tweet in the period in which the price of bitcoin has remained above 1 trillion dollars (1 trillion dollars in Anglo-Saxon notation). Woo shows the graph of the distribution of the realized price of Bitcoin exits (UTXO Realized Price Distribution or URPD). That is, each bar shows the amount of BTC that moved in the specified price range.

More than 1.35 million BTC has been moved after the price of BTC surpassed a trillion dollars. Source: @woonomic on Twitter.

These nearly 1.4 million BTC that have moved at high prices, constitute a strong validation of BTC’s current price consolidation, Woo notes, and anticipates that Bitcoin will keep its market capitalization above that iconic $ 1 trillion level.

Investors and financial leaders back bitcoin

Three months after tripling the $ 20,000 flagship mark, bitcoin continues to receive favorable reviews from high-profile businesses and individuals in the financial world. VISA CEO Alfred Kelly weighed in on the podcast Leadership Next, which regarded bitcoin as “digital gold.” Kelly further said that her organization was working with some wallets, to facilitate the use of bitcoin as a means of payment in the 70 million affiliated businesses that VISA has around the world.

The majority shareholder of the Norwegian group Aker Asa, Kjell Inge Røkke, said in a letter to its shareholders, as this media announced on Wednesday 17, that Bitcoin “can become the core of a new monetary architecture.” On the other hand, billionaire investor Howard Marks, in comments commented by CriptoNoticias last Thursday, retracted his negative views on the first cryptocurrency four years ago.

Bitcoin ETFs on the news mat

After the success of bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in Canada, Interest has been renewed in the possibility of approving this investment instrument in the United States.Meanwhile, Grayscale’s bitcoin fund (GBTC) is gaining prominence as it is considered very similar to an ETF. Ecoinometrícs maintains in an analysis reported in this medium that GBTC will shortly outperform the largest gold ETF. On the other hand, the administrators of the Simplify US Equity PLUS Bitcoin fund, plan to allocate up to 15% of their capital to GBTC, for an investment similar to that of an ETF.

Van Eck’s application to the SEC to launch a bitcoin ETF, was admitted by the SEC, which begins to run 45 days to have a decision of said commission. On the other hand, Brazil became the first Latin American country to launch a Latin American bitcoin ETF, which will be listed on the Sao Paulo stock exchange and will be available to Brazilian investors, according to what was reported by this medium.