(Bloomberg) – Bitcoin may be above $ 9,000 again, but technical indicators show progress to the next level will be difficult.

The largest digital currency, recovering from the much-publicized halving episode, has failed to sustain a recovery above $ 10,000, a resistance level that dates back to October. It made its way during the trading session on Thursday, but quickly gave way.

Furthermore, the MACD – or the moving average convergence divergence indicator – shows the smallest positive divergence since the bitcoin bullish trend began, suggesting that the bulls would need strong support to break above $ 10,000.

“I don’t think the fight will end there: a breakout of the $ 10,000 level would be very bullish for the cryptocurrency and we have all seen what that may lead to,” Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda wrote in a note. “The previous high level of around $ 10,500 may provide some resistance, but the next real test will be $ 11,000.”

Bitcoin’s rise, with gains of more than 10% this week, follows a major event in the history of the token, as its third halving was completed on Monday, also known as “halving.” The event, which reduces the rewards miners receive, was widely celebrated within the crypto community. Many fans of cryptocurrencies are betting that bitcoin can go up, as happened after its two previous halving episodes.

Of course, not everyone agrees. Tim Hayes, chief global investment strategist at Ned Davis Research, says bitcoin would be more likely to stop. “The history of other deflated investment bubbles suggests that we won’t see bitcoin hitting new highs anytime soon,” he wrote in a recent note. Gold, he said, could be a more stable alternative.

But with halving in the recent past, crypto investors are turning to bitcoin again as a hedge against inflation. That is one of the reasons that famous investor Paul Tudor Jones offers, who recently said that he had been buying bitcoin amid massive printing of money from the central bank.

