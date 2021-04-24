Bitcoin to become the digital gold of the new age, according to eToro report

Key facts:

As cryptocurrencies hit all-time highs more investors will enter the market.

Bitcoin’s dominance declined when investors turned to altcoins.

Social trading company eToro in partnership with TheTie, an alternative data provider for digital assets, released a report from the third quarter of 2021 analyzing possible scenarios in which bitcoin could replace the dollar and become digital gold. of a new era.

The document was published on April 21, 2021 on the eToro website under the title “Inherent Value.”

The report talks about the trends that have dominated the market this quarter and presents the assessments made by the firm on the ecosystem. The case of NFTs also stands out through the section called Beyond the Hype, in which it seeks to demystify the powers “of an asset that has existed since the dawn of the Internet.”

First, the companies examined the possible scenario in which bitcoin would replace gold. In this sense, the document points out that this panorama is potentially already underway, due to the continuous and growing interest in bitcoin as an asset. Added to this is the development of decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFT).

In this sense, the company assures that what is missing is that the investors succeed in changing the perspective that makes them value physical goods more than digital ones. This is a trend that will also come, according to Guy Hirsch, CEO of eToro in the United States, who added the following:

As bitcoin, ether (the cryptocurrency of Ethereum), and other cryptocurrencies regularly hit all-time highs, more new investors will see their value and enter the market.

Could Bitcoin be the digital gold of the new age?

In a separate chapter, the eToro report offers a broader perspective on what the scenario would look like if bitcoin were to replace gold, highlighting its rise in price. The document points out that if the pioneering cryptocurrency increases its realized market capitalization by 50% each year through 2030, would outperform gold with more than USD 13.1 trillion in capitalization and would be worth USD 2,114,385 per unit.

With this, the text comments, only half of the current capitalization of gold would put bitcoin around $ 700,000, while 10% would place the price somewhere around $ 150,000 to $ 170,000.

The report adds that “while these predictions seem implausible, it is incredible that Bitcoin even has a 2% market capitalization of gold after only ten years as a financial asset, when just a year ago 1 BTC at $ 50,000 seemed a chimera” .

Bitcoin, then, “should not depend on the complete destabilization of society to become very valuable, as food, wages, markets and even gold already suffer in the chaos of hyperinflation. However, perhaps Bitcoin could destabilize gold in the next decade, to be a modernized hard asset, our digital gold for the new era.

Calculated projections on the growth of the market capitalization of bitcoin. Source: Cryptoquant.com

Reality vs. NFT hype

According to the report, the NFT craze has provided even more evidence that the cryptocurrency technology (blockchain) has the power to change the world in profound ways.

Joshua Frank, CEO of TheTie, said: «In the fourth quarter of 2020, Bitcoin dominated the crypto market, and although BTC continued its record performance in the first quarter of 2021, this last quarter was defined by the return of altcoins and the advancement of NFTs ”.

According to the executive, in this first quarter of the year the dominance of bitcoin decreased significantly. This, as retail and cryptocurrency institutional investors turned to altcoins attracted by the prospect of massively oversized returns, as this means of communication reviewed.

Frank added that it follows being skeptical that the wave of NFTs will continue at the current growth rate. He also believes that market conditions continue to be extremely bullish for altcoins relative to bitcoin and thinks that money will continue to pour into cryptocurrencies in record amounts.

It is worth remembering that, as the eToro document says, some members of the ecosystem share the idea that NFTs will be a passing fever, including Binance CEO Zhao Changpeng.

However, some people may disagree with various ideas in this report. This is the case of Mario Pergolini, vice president of the Boca Juniors club in Argentina, who considers that NFTs are valuable. Statement reproduced by CriptoNoticias on March 29, 2021.

The radio and television host, who currently integrates the leadership of the aforementioned sports entity, pointed out that the non-fungibility of the NFTs, that is, the fact that they are not interchangeable with each other, is what makes collectors value them. “No two NFTs are alike, your letter from a crypto kitten is unique, as is a digital work or any other intangible good that falls within this definition.”