The consolidation of more than a week that bitcoin has experienced below $ 10,000 has ended with an upward break, which has led to the creation of Satoshi Nakamoto above this price for the first time since February. The crypto currency has reached prices around $ 10,400, very close to the nearly four-month highs of $ 10,500.

Experts cite technical reasons and hope this is the start of a broad bullish movement that will take it to the historic highs of 2017, at $ 20,000. The causes of the momentum are diverse, but fundamentally, analysts expect the most heavily traded cryptocurrency to meet its historical pattern that predicts that three to six months after each cut to half the mining reward, bitcoin has embarked on a rally that has led it to exceed its previous all-time highs within a period of 18 months on average. “This pattern projects increases above $ 100,000,” recalls José María Rodríguez, an analyst at Bolsamanía.

Wall Street analysts, in fact, expect further increases. Without going any further, Michael Novogratz, founder of Galaxy Digital has posted on Twitter that once “the break of the $ 10,000 is consolidated, it will move fast”, adding that investors should “get on the train”. It has also adduced as one of the catalysts “the tragic riots in the US”.

$ BTC is coiling. It will take out 10k soon. All the tragic turmoil in the USA adds to the narrative. Budgets are going one way and it’s the opposite of balanced. When 10k goes it will move fast. Get on the train. – Michael Novogratz (@novogratz) June 1, 2020

From the point of view of technical analysis, Rodríguez points out that Nakamoto’s is “clearly breaking up a symmetrical triangle (decreasing maximums and increasing minimums) and faces the resistance that it presents in the February maximums ”. “The sensations cannot be better, although with bitcoin you never really know how everything can end. For now the overcoming of the upper part of the symmetrical triangle is clear and forceful, which is no small thing ”, adds the expert.

