Bitcoin has expanded its recovery this Thursday from the lows last Saturday, at $ 8,500, and accelerates on the way to $ 10,000, price levels at which it was listed before the ‘flash crash’ last weekend and caused a 15% correction in the blink of an eye. The creation of Satoshi Nakamoto rises more than 8% and accelerates towards resistance that is located at $ 10,500, where technical analysis sets the frontier of a change in trend.

The operators are optimistic, since the good tone of the currency is noticeable after the ‘Halving’ in the reward for each block mined which was completed on May 11, shortly after 9 pm (Spanish time). Experts have not tired of pointing out that this event will be a boost for the crypto currency that can lead it to exceed its maximum of December 2017, when it conquered $ 20,000. Some voices, however, ask for patience as rallies have occurred 12-18 months after each of these cuts to half of new bitcoin issues.

This has been the third time this process has occurred, whereby the reward is cut in half for each validated block on the blockchain. The event happens every four years (210,000 blocks) and the previous two occurred in 2012 and 2016. Before the first ‘halving’ the miners obtained 50 coins and then 25. The second time it occurred in July 2016 and the reward of reduced up to 12.5 new bitcoins. After May 11, 2020, miners – those who support the blockchain with their computational effort – get 6.25 bitcoins each time they solve the mathematical problems of a block.

Every time this phenomenon has passed, prices have flown to exceed their previous maximum between 12 and 18 months later. Now, many analysts believe it will trigger a surge in buying that may bring the price closer to and above the all-time highs of two and a half years ago. “With each upward race, there has been a greater interest in bitcoin and cryptocurrencies as an asset class, and with that the investor base has expanded,” argues Simon Peters, an eToro analyst. However, “Until the price does not exceed $ 10,500 there is nothing to do”, insists José María Rodríguez, an analyst at Bolsamanía.

In fact, the behavior of the most operated digital currencies has baffled the market, which was expecting a capital pump before cutting new coin issues. However, last weekend the market suffered a scare when they were liquidated, suddenly, more than 1,200 million from various exchange platforms, according to specialized media. 368 million were removed from Huobi; 285 million BitMEX; 282 million OKEX; 281 million from Binance; and 1.5 million FTX.

This sudden collapse took its toll on the remarkable recovery of the cryptocurrency since the crash of Black Thursday on March 12, when it Eliminated 22 Billion Market Cap From Bitcoin In 24 Hours. All in all, experts point out that last week was largely positive for bitcoin (except for the collapse on Saturday); specifically, bitcoin hit the $ 10,000 mark multiple times, highs not seen since February.

.