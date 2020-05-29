Video games have quickly become a mass market for conventional entertainmentl, with competitive games, better known as eSports, that attract widespread attention and drive growth across the industry.

The gaming industry has seen eSports as its next big potential gaming product for some time now, waiting for an audience to emerge or for innovation to take it to the next level.

That innovation is coming, as the Bitcoin SV use cases, “eSports on the blockchain,” have been being explored.

Favored eSports Platforms: Take Twitch

We already know that the eSports industry has grown a tremendous audience, with millions of concurrent viewers on platforms like Twitch and a prediction of billions in annual revenue in the near future.

As eSports as its own industry continues to mature, more complementary companies like Twitch are expected to emerge. in an effort to capitalize on the wave of future income.

In the blockchain space, use case examples are already beginning to emerge with solutions aimed at addressing issues in the space related to equity and digital property, and others offer new ways to generate income.

Take Twitch, it is the video streaming platform favored by eSports broadcasters that reached unicorn status when it was sold to Amazon for $ 970 million in 2014, long before eSports will even really start to grow. Twitch has an average of more than 2.5 million concurrent viewers, while generating more than 1.7 billion hours of content viewed each month.

Blockchain eSports

Now, for Blockchain solutions to be effective in this space, their networks must be fast and capable of handling significant volumes of large transactions.But they should be able to do it at a cost that makes financial sense to players and vendors alike. Only Bitcoin SV has the stability and scalability necessary to provide the platform for Blockchain-based eSports solutions

This is why Kronoverse, parent company of CryptoFights, sees that Bitcoin SV will add impressive functionality every step of the way, and in particular, in ways that benefit the gaming industry.

Kronoverse is providing a dedicated eSports platform that will allow developers to monetize their game in new ways, with characteristics related to the elements of the game and the integrity of the game.

By implementing iGaming on the Blockchain, eSports can acquire many of the same qualities as poker, while retaining their inherent qualities in sports betting.

Bitcoin SV in eSports provides confidence

The strength of eSports is the ability to play from home: People can compete as a professional player. By adding traceability to every action in the game, by recording every step on the BSV blockchain, regulators can feel confident that a game is being played the right way and accept it as a betting product.

That trust comes from how companies like Kronoverse (to name a few) use BSV to protect the integrity of a party. By recording each game item on the blockchain through microtransactions, a permanent record of each input and result is made. Then, using smart contracts, bets can be cashed or paid.

And unlike other private Blockchain solutions in use, the public nature of the BSV blockchain makes your data flawless. Without a database that can be changed behind closed doors, and with all the data publicly available and verifiable, the integrity of the game takes on a new look immediately.

Kronoverse created the CryptoFights game in 2017 and since then the project has changed its ambition and they now aim to be one of the prime examples of how blockchain technology can be implemented.

CryptoFights, which is now being developed under the Kronoverse umbrella, is an online role-playing game built entirely on the BSV blockchain. It also capitalizes on different unique blockchain elements, incorporating verifiable results, betting on matches, and an in-game element ownership system based on the same Bitcoin ownership principles.

Kronoverse has cited exclusive blockchain perks, such as verifiable results, match betting, and game item ownership, as reasons why they chose to build their competition on Bitcoin. They also saw Bitcoin BSV as more technically capable than Ethereum and its Enjin gaming platform.

There has been a lot of debate over the years about whether electronic sports can be classified as “legitimate sports”.

However, some market projections claim that eSports could even outshine popular sports tournaments like Formula One or the UEFA Champions League in revenue, surpassing $ 2.3 billion in 2022.

Furthermore, those projections were made before March 2020, when the world began to prefer online interaction over physics thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The truth is, eSports tournaments have often taken place in real stadiums. But if it’s the type of game or tournament that can be played online, e-sports are actually more accessible to more potential competitors, increasing their appeal.

Kronoverse hopes to be the leader in this sector, for them, it has been testing beta CryptoFights since the end of 2019. Expect to have more betas open in the coming months and launch a market later this year 2020.

Although Bitcoin SV is not the only platform that tries to catapult a niche market that is still undervalued, it seems to have the tools to compete in this field along with other newer ones from the crypto space such as Matic Network, FLETA, and even Enjin himself.

The new era of blockchain-based games or at least with a decentralized payment gateway is gaining more traction among video game fans And many traditional platforms as well as conventional studios are beginning to experience a demand in this regard that could help to massify the use of cryptocurrencies in general.

