Bitcoin surpassed $ 61,000, while Ethereum hit another all-time high

Today the price of Bitcoin approached its all-time high of $ 61,844. While Ethereum set a new all-time high at $ 2,200. Yes, Bitcoin broke over $ 61,000 this morning, and with that recent surge the overall market was up as well.

The leading cryptocurrency traded above $ 61,000 for the first time in nearly a month after spending weeks wavering between $ 52,000 and $ 59,000. Next, Bitcoin fell back after hitting a high of $ 61,500.

While it’s unclear if there is causation, the price action comes just days before Coinbase, the top U.S. exchange, goes public on Nasdaq in one of the crypto industry’s most anticipated events. A sign of the maturing of the market.

As of this writing, the price of Bitcoin is trading at $ 59,483. Thus registering an increasing variation of 1.83%. While Ethereum is at USD 2,124, also marking an increasing variation of 2.27% in the last 24 hours. This is pointed out by our internal tool, Crypto Online.

Number of Bitcoin and crypto billionaires grows on the Forbes 2021 list

This year there are three times more crypto millionaires than last year. Coinbase’s Brian Armstrong, the Winklevoss twins, and MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor are some of Forbes’ 12 wealthy men.

The upward trend registered by the digital currency market in recent months has caused the equity of some large investors in the space to also increase. As a result, a new group of billionaires is forming within the crypto ecosystem.

This week, Forbes magazine published its famous 2021 list of the world’s billionaires. An annual ranking of the net worth of the wealthiest entrepreneurs. A total of 12 leaders in the cryptocurrency industry make the richest list, eight more than last year.

The wealthiest crypto world leaders of 2021

While some saw an increase in their wealth as a result of the explosive increase in Bitcoin this year, others left the Forbes catalog of the rich.

The co-founders of mining company Bitmain, Micree Zhan and Jihan Wu, who were ranked 1st and 3rd on the list last year (not the general list, but the crypto industry specific) are not among the billionaires reviewed. by the magazine this year.

Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX: At 29, he is the founder and director of two companies in the crypto industry, Alameda Research and FTX. In addition to topping the list of the wealthiest crypto leaders, Fried is the face of a new generation of entrepreneurs. Since he also stands out for being the wealthiest twenty-something in the world, according to Forbes.Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase: Co-founder and current CEO of Coinbase, Brian Armstrong appears again on the Forbes list of billionaires. According to the magazine’s publication last year, Armstrong has greatly increased his fortune in 2021. From $ 1 billion to more than $ 6 billion.Chris Larsen, co-founder of Ripple and Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss they are also part of the list.

The Oasis Foundation announces the implementation of the Tidal DeFi insurance platform

The Oasis Foundation, an offshoot of Oasis Network developers, Oasis Labs, announced in a blog post on Friday that decentralized finance coverage (DeFi) and insurance provider Tidal Finance will roll out a version of its platform on Oasis. Network.

This integration will go beyond providing insurance capabilities. Oasis Network’s unique ability to keep smart contracts and their data confidential will also allow Tidal to explore expanding its claims process to include anonymous and democratized voting on incident processing with its community.

The move reflects similar ones taking place in Ethereum’s DeFi ecosystem, where multiple projects are launching new insurance platforms or planning to include coverage directly in their offerings at the protocol layer.

