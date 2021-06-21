Bitcoin suffers a new 10% drop, this time due to a crackdown on mining in China



Bitcoin has lost more than 20% of its value in just the last six days.

Bitcoin fell to its lowest price of the last two weeks as China continues to clamp down on the use and mining of cryptocurrencies. At the time of publishing this article, the digital currency is priced at $ 31,608. The crash was caused by authorities in southwestern Sichuan province on Friday ordering the closure of bitcoin mining projects.

Bitcoin fell almost 10% on Monday, while other digital currencies such as Ether fell as much as 12% in the last 24 hours, hitting below $ 2,000 for the first time in nearly a month (in the case of Ether.)

Dogecoin is also down 12% to be trading at around $ 0.22 cents.

Bitcoin, which is the world’s leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has lost more than 20% of its value in the last six days alone and it’s halved from its April peak where it was worth nearly $ 65,000. However, he has still been earning more than 10% so far this year.

It should be remembered that, recently, China ordered the Alipay payment platform and national banks not to provide services that have to do with trading virtual currencies.

In addition to these measures, the Chinese city of Ya’an has stepped up its efforts to prevent cryptocurrency mining. This city has abundant hydroelectric power, so there are several bitcoin mining companies here.

A city official said they hope to end mining operations for Bitcoin and Ether within a year.

The problem is that the cryptocurrency mining process consumes a lot of energy, which has raised concerns in companies and governments about the damage to the environment that it could be causing.

Due to these measures of the Asian country, the mining process (which is a computational process to make cryptocurrency transactions) is decreasing more and more, which has affected the price of cryptocurrencies in general.

Remember that the Bitcoin production in China accounted for about 65% of world production last year, according to the Mint portal.

In addition to all this, companies that mine bitcoins generally have large inventories of the cryptocurrency. If these companies decide to sell their bitcoins when they see that they will no longer be able to operate, selling those huge amounts of cryptocurrencies could also cause them to devalue.

Cryptocurrencies that are used in so-called decentralized finance applications, known as DeFi, also suffered a big drop.

DeFi applications allow people to lend, borrow, trade and contract insurance directly with each other using blockchain technology without the use of intermediaries such as banks. Blockchain technology is the same technology as bitcoin.

For example, the TITAN cryptocurrency went from being valued at around $ 64 to falling to $ 0.

