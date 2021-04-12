bitcoin strikes $ 60,000 resistance in search of new heights

Mercado al día is an exclusive summary of the news that moves the bitcoiner economy. It is sent in advance by email to a list of subscribers and then published every Monday on CriptoNoticias. If you want to have the information in advance, subscribe to the list here.

Bitcoin (BTC) ends the last 7 days with a modest 1.14% appreciation, although it managed to stay for much of the weekend above the iconic mark of $ 60,000. For those who rely on historical data on the evolution of the price of BTC, the second quarter has been excellent, on average, in terms of the appreciation of bitcoin, the same as the month of April.

This supports the thesis that a new approach to the historical maximum of 61,200 of last March 13, could mean setting new caps for the first cryptocurrency, given that the interest in it by institutional investors has been maintained.

Although the weekly appreciation of bitcoin barely exceeds 1%, the price manages to reach USD 60,000 again. Source: Messari.

A study by Kraken Intelligence on the evolution of the cryptocurrency market in the month of March, commented this Sunday by CriptoNoticias, maintains that the intensification of the bullish momentum of bitcoin that is evidenced in the double-digit growth during the last six months, could be maintained in the current quarter.

The study presents as support for the bitcoin price curve two moving average curves: the 20-week exponential moving average (20W EMA) and the 21-week simple average (21W SMA). These support curves are shown next to the price of bitcoin in the following graph.

As support for the price of BTC, Kraken presents two moving average curves: the 20W EMA and the 21W SMA. Source: Kraken Intelligence.

On the other hand, the head of growth of Kraken, Dan Held, affirmed in a conference on April 3, that although the price of bitcoin will not grow forever, it will settle between 100 and 200 times its current capitalization.

Metrics that support the bull cycle

Coin Metrics updated its report on the on-chain indicators of bitcoin, which includes the Market Value to Cash Value (MVRV) ratio or the indicator called Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR), among others. For the analytical firm, the behavior of these parameters would show that the bullish cycle of bitcoin has not yet concluded.

Among the conclusions, the study establishes that the supply of bitcoin in the hands of short-term holders (BTC acquired in the last six months, at most) it exceeded 50% in past bullish cycles. Currently, that supply is growing, but currently reaches 36%.

Featured tweet of the week

Similar to the aforementioned moving averages, which Kraken considers to be bitcoin price support, PlanB (@ 100trillionUSD) proposes another support curve through this tweet: that of the 200-week moving average: PlanB believes that the extended span of the moving average, of almost four years, offers a long-term trend, which is in continuous growth. As BTC go from weak hands (short-term holders) to strong hands (long-term holders), the consolidation of the price of BTC takes place, in the vicinity of USD 55,000. Recall that Willy Woo was quoted last week about the fact that the price of BTC would have already bottomed out.

For PlanB, the 200-week moving average curve is strong support for the bitcoin price. Source: @ 100trillionUSD on Twitter.

100 cryptocurrencies with a minimum value of USD 1 billion

As the price of bitcoin consolidates in the $ 50,000 range, its market capitalization remains above $ 1 trillion ($ 1.114 trillion at the time of writing). The total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies reached the USD 2 trillion milestone in the last week and, commenting on this fact, Meltem Demirors, Head of Strategy at Coin Shares, noted that The top 98 cryptocurrencies individually already exceeded $ 1 billion in capitalization.

Follow the push of altcoins

Despite bitcoin’s notorious bullish momentum that has seen it tripling the 2017 all-time high, of the top 50 altcoins by market capitalization, 44 of them outperform bitcoin in the past 90 days. CriptoNoticias commented on two occasions about this lag of bitcoin against altcoins. First, on February 11, when there was talk of the occurrence of a month of altcoins, then on March 31, when the parameters that favored a season of altcoins were maintained.

More recently, in this context, XRP hit US $ 1 last Tuesday, for the first time since 2018. The notorious rally could have been driven by an improvement in Ripple’s legal outlook in the SEC’s lawsuit. against. On the other hand, Grayscale, which has seen a steady decline in share premiums in its bitcoin Fund (GBTC) wants to transform it into an ETF.

Expectations grow in the US around bitcoin ETFs

In a new initiative that increases pressure on regulators to approve a bitcoin ETF in the United States, the country’s oldest bank, BNY Mellon, announced that it has been designated as a service provider for the First Trust SkyBridge Bitcoin ETF Trust. , a bitcoin exchange-traded fund proposed by Anthony Scaramucci, former White House communications director. Among other firms that have proposed bitcoin ETFs to the SEC is VanEck, which did so last January. There are also applications from NYDIG and Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs and Fidelity, among others.