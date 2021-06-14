Bitcoin soars after Musk’s new tweets and Taproot installation

The price of Bitcoin rose to more than $ 39,000 as miners approved the Taproot update, and Musk said that Tesla will restore Bitcoin payments following increased use of clean energy.

The price of Bitcoin spiked above $ 39,000 as two major market events occurred. First, The Taproot update has received approval from Bitcoin miners on June 13 and is scheduled to launch in November. In second place, Elon Musk has said that Tesla will once again support Bitcoin payments when the mining industry uses more clean energy..

The news has pulled Bitcoin out of a prolonged slide, precipitated by a few mining-related tweets that Musk made earlier in the year. The most important asset on the market has been languishing at 50% of its all-time high (ATH) of roughly $ 64,000.

Is it possible for the crypto market to find new levels of support?

The Taproot update is one of the biggest Bitcoin updates in recent years. The miners signaled their support for it by indicating it in the mined blocks – with more than 99% approval. The update will take place at the height of block 709,632, which is expected in November. Taproot improves scripting capabilities and privacy.

As for Tesla, Musk said that Bitcoin’s transitions will reset when around 50% of the energy used by the mining industry is clean, with a “positive future trend”. To be sure, the move will have contributed to some extent to the rise in the price of Bitcoin, although it is difficult to justify exactly how much.

Elon Musk and Twitter

However, Musk’s statements will irritate some members of the cryptocurrency industry, who have lashed out at the Tesla CEO for his tweets, which they describe as ignorant, specifically his statements about improving the Dogecoin network. Additionally, cryptocurrency experts have criticized Musk for his tweets, which they say have an effect on the market given his influence.

Vitalik Buterin also addressed Musk’s comments on scalability, saying it wasn’t as simple as changing the numbers. The backlash against Musk has been fierce, and now the newly created Bitcoin Mining Council will not have him.

Bitcoin Mining Council Goes Live But Without Musk

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor announced on June 13 that the Bitcoin Mining Council would hold its first meeting. This council, which “welcomes all Bitcoin miners,” is a group of individuals and organizations that will focus their efforts on promoting transparency, sharing best practices, and fostering mining education.

Bitcoin and the environment

The council will discuss the debate on energy, grid dynamics, China’s mining policy, North American mining developments, technology trends and industry prospects. Its members include MicroStrategy, Galaxy Digital, HUT8, and Riot, among others.

The FAQ section on the mining council page refers specifically to Musk, clarifying that he has no role in him.. The extent of their involvement, they say, was only in joining an educational call with a group of North American companies.

