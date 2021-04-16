Bitcoin sinks after Turkey’s ban on crypto payments

By Ece Toksabay

ANKARA, Apr 16 (Reuters) – Bitcoin depreciated more than 4% on Friday after Turkey’s central bank banned the use of cryptocurrencies and digital currency assets to make purchases, citing possible “irreparable” damage and risks. in transactions, in an unusual drastic position in the virtual market.

In a law published on Friday in the Official Gazette, the central bank said that cryptocurrencies and other digital assets based on the distribution of the most advanced technology could not be used, directly or indirectly, in the payment of food and services.

The decision could stall Turkey’s cryptocurrency market, which has gained momentum in recent months as investors have joined Bitcoin’s global comeback, looking to face the depreciation of the lira and inflation that reached 16% last month. .

Bitcoin lost 4.67% to $ 60,466.06 at 1134 GMT after the veto, which was criticized by the main Turkish opposition party. Other digital currencies such as ethereum and XRP, which tend to react en bloc, fell between 5% and 8%.

In its statement, the central bank said that digital assets “were not subject to any regulation or supervision mechanisms of any central regulatory authority,” among other risks mentioned.

This week Royal Motors, which distributes Rolls-Royce and Lotus cars in Turkey, became the first in the country to accept payments in cryptocurrency.

In any case, cryptocurrencies continue to be used little in local commerce, as they become increasingly popular among global industries, after Apple, Amazon and Expedia began to accept them as a means of payment.

Tight regulatory actions on cryptocurrencies are rare in the world and most major economies have tried to clarify the regulations. Traders say vetoes like Turkey’s are difficult to implement as markets have ignored previous rules.

Continue reading the story

Cryptocurrency trading volumes in Turkey reached 218 billion lira ($ 27 billion) from the beginning of February to March 24, up from just over 7 billion lira in the same period of 2020, according to data from the firm. American Chainalysis analyzed by Reuters.

($ 1 = 8.0800 lira)

(Additional reporting by Tom Wilson in London. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)