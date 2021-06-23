Bitcoin resurfaces after falling below $ 30,000

The bitcoin traveled in a roller coaster this tuesday: after falling by under $ 30,000 for the first time in five months, affected by the measures to regulate this decentralized market, the cryptocurrency went back to the close of the day.

At around 8:35 PM GMT, bitcoin was trading for $ 32,674 (+ 0.17%), after falling to its lowest level since January, $ 29,334, around 12:45 GMT.

The volatile cryptocurrency continues to rise by more than 12% since the beginning of the year, but its current price is far from its all-time high, reached in mid-April ($ 64,870).

Concerns about the Chinese government’s adjustment measures and the fear that the acceptance of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies will be delayed due to their impact on the environment are weighing on the market, “said Fawad Razaqzada, analyst at ThinkMarkets.

The Chinese government is running a campaign to curb the bitcoin mining industry, which is what that market calls the computers that make decentralized cryptocurrency work, approving transactions and creating new units.

According former cryptocurrency producers, Power providers in China’s Sichuan province were ordered to stop supplying power to those companies before Sunday.

This position is a new hard blow for the market, “said Timo Emden, analyst specializing in cryptocurrencies.” The importance of China for the industry is now liable to decline rapidly, “he warned.

The first cryptocurrency started the year on wheels. Since the end of 2020, bitcoin has been gaining the interest of more and more institutional investors, such as Wall Street banks and industrial groups such as vehicle manufacturer Tesla.

In addition, some individual investors see cryptocurrency as a good means of placing part of their savings made during the pandemic.

Thus, the cryptocurrency market -whose greatest asset continues to be far the bitcoin- grew until it reached nearly $ 2.5 trillion in mid-May.

But since then, the measures of the Chinese government and the criticism it has aroused for the significant use of electricity from its network have caused it to lose popularity.

