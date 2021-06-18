Bitcoin registers its most undervalued level in 10 years, according to stock-to-flow model

According to the stock-to-flow deflection graph, currently the price of Bitcoin (BTC) is the most undervalued compared to the last 10 years of its history.

A similar situation occurred in the middle of the bullish rally of 2017. After which, the price of BTC continued its exponential growth.

Furthermore, Bitcoin is deviating from its 11-year uptrend line, this deviation reaches a negative figure of 36%.

This gives an additional signal that the value of BTC is undervalued and also shows room for rises. Previous bull market spikes brought the major cryptocurrency above this trend line.

Bitcoin trading

Stock-to-flow deflection record

In a recent tweet, cryptocurrency trader @CryptoMichNL noted that, Bitcoin’s price deviation chart based on the popular stock-to-flow model it is at its lowest level in more than 10 years.

Today’s BTC price hovers around $ 40,000 while depending on the model, It should already be slightly above $ 100,000.

The last time such a significant negative deviation occurred was in the early days of network development. Back then, BTC cost less than $ 0.1 in October 2010 (yellow circle).

BTC stock-to-flow deflection / Source: Glassnode ” src=”” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/mbqVjASNJmDUxSMDNOlyLw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTUzOS43MzMzMzMzMzMzMzMz/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/GztocSVCZyXEAzJNYlGB2A–~B/aD0xMDEyO3c9MTgwMDthcHBpZD15dGFjaHlvbg–/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/53601e526880e116761579786875941a”/> BTC stock-to-flow deflection / Source: Glassnode ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/mbqVjASNJmDUxSMDNOlyLw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTUzOS43MzMzMzMzMzMzMzMz/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/GztocSVCZyXEAzJNYlGB2A–~B/aD0xMDEyO3c9MTgwMDthcHBpZD15dGFjaHlvbg–/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/53601e526880e116761579786875941a” class=”caas-img”/>

Furthermore, the graph shows another moment in the history of the main cryptocurrency. when the deviation almost touched current levels (blue circle).

This was in July 2017, in the middle of the previous bull market, when Bitcoin cost roughly $ 2,000. A few months later, its price continued to rise exponentially. This took it to the all-time high of $ 20,000 in December 2017.

Therefore, the stock-to-flow deflection table not only provides a general indication of the relative value of BTC. It also provides an additional argument that the cryptocurrency market is in the middle of a long-term bull market.

This is in line with a number of on-chain analysis indicators that currently provide similar readings.

Read more

The stock-to-flow model popularized by @ 100trillionUSD dates back to the now classic book “The Bitcoin Standard” by Saifedean Ammous.

It expresses the relation of stock, current supply, flow or new production, of any asset whose quantity increases over time. For Bitcoin, it is the circulating supply of coins relative to newly mined coins.

Bitcoin stock-to-flow model / Source: Glassnode ” src=”” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/mCp.bF84eP9suwQ8_aXRpQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTU0MC4yNjY2NjY2NjY2NjY3/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/LBhamqc65xS2QxJYN_FS9g–~B/aD0xMDEzO3c9MTgwMDthcHBpZD15dGFjaHlvbg–/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/65a469af1bf426c305c957566dd85da8″/> Bitcoin stock-to-flow model / Source: Glassnode ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/mCp.bF84eP9suwQ8_aXRpQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTU0MC4yNjY2NjY2NjY2NjY3/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/LBhamqc65xS2QxJYN_FS9g–~B/aD0xMDEzO3c9MTgwMDthcHBpZD15dGFjaHlvbg–/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/65a469af1bf426c305c957566dd85da8″ class=”caas-img”/>

The strength of this model lies in its historical effectiveness and its accounting for halving cycles (colors). Until now, the price of BTC has surprisingly followed the stock-to-flow model with precision., so it seems that it can be used to predict the future valuation of the largest cryptocurrency.

36% below the 11-year trend line

Another crypto market participant and CEO of Pantera Capital, @dan_pantera, posted a graph on Twitter of Bitcoin’s price deviation from its 11-year trend yesterday. It shows that the current price is 36% below the trend line.

Bitcoin deviation from the 11-year trend / Source: Twitter ” src=”” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/heMaZy1nGCjsBK.U3orOKA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTU0NC4yMDM4MjE2NTYwNTE-/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/V1OzuaIMejq0iUktU2KnUw–~B/aD04OTA7dz0xNTcwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/961978bc02d6263b0d4bcdafc00223ff”/> Bitcoin deviation from the 11-year trend / Source: Twitter ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/heMaZy1nGCjsBK.U3orOKA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTU0NC4yMDM4MjE2NTYwNTE-/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/V1OzuaIMejq0iUktU2KnUw–~B/aD04OTA7dz0xNTcwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/961978bc02d6263b0d4bcdafc00223ff” class=”caas-img”/>

Furthermore, the graph shows that, throughout its history, lThe alpha cryptocurrency has only spent 20.3% of its time below the 0% level.

In hindsight, these were the best buying opportunities that later led to sizable profits. The undervaluation is also high, as the negative level of 36% appeared several times in the current cycle.

However, it never got to this point in the earlier, much less violent cycle of 2015-2017.

This again provides another argument that Bitcoin’s behavior in the current cycle looks more like 2012-2013 than the previous bull market.

The post Bitcoin registers its most undervalued level in 10 years, according to the stock-to-flow model it was seen for the first time in BeInCrypto.