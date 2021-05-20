Bitcoin recovers some losses after falling to $ 30,000: Chart

Bloomberg

S&P downgrades Colombia to BB + and removes investment grade

(Bloomberg) – Colombia’s credit rating was downgraded to speculative grade by S&P Global Ratings after Congress and massive protests in the streets blocked the government’s attempt to reduce the fiscal deficit. was downgraded to BB + with a stable outlook, S&P said in a statement, stripping the investment grade rating the nation enjoyed for a decade. “The downgrades follow the withdrawal of a tax reform presented to Congress, that in a context of high spending pressures, it results in a significantly lower probability that Colombia will improve its fiscal position, after a recent and marked deterioration, ”wrote S & P. ​​The bill to increase taxes presented by the Government last month The past led to massive riots and the resignation of the finance minister, and was even rejected by President Iván Duque’s own party. Even after the reform is withdrawn, road blocks and street demonstrations continue throughout the country, causing shortages of basic products in some regions. Colombia is still rated at the lowest level of investment grade by Fitch Ratings and two notches by above the speculative grade by Moody’s Investors Service. “Colombia continues and will continue to obtain financing as demonstrated in recent placements in Colombia and abroad,” said the Minister of Finance, José Manuel Restrepo, after the decision of S & P. ​​During the last month, Colombian assets have weakened as investors valued the greater likelihood of a downgrade. Following the introduction of the tax reform, the country’s dollar bonds have performed the worst among their Latin American peers, after El Salvador. Colombia’s debt is expected to stabilize above 60% of GDP as the economy recovers and the government takes steps to boost revenue, S&P said in the statement, adding that the stable outlook “incorporates our expectation of an institutional solution to recent significant social unrest.” will expand to 8.6% of gross domestic product this year according to the government’s forecast, from 2.5% in 2019. “The fundamentals of Colombia’s ratings remain weaker than those of its peers with similar ratings,” said S&P . At the same time, the country’s flexible credit line with the International Monetary Fund, adequate access to international debt markets, and credible monetary policy mitigate external risks and support Colombia’s solvency, said S & P. ​​Reactions from economists “ The news is relatively surprising by the time it comes out, ”said Camilo Pérez, chief economist at Banco de Bogotá, in a telephone interview. “The recent situation of political and social instability may have accelerated the decision because it makes it difficult to reach consensus that leads to an increase in tax revenues.” Munir Jalil, chief economist of the Andean region at BTG Pactual, said that the decision “is not surprising in light recent events in Colombia. ”Original Note: Colombia’s Credit Rating Downgraded to Junk by S & PMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source. © 2021 Bloomberg LP