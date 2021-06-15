Bitcoin recovers and analysts point to US $ 50,000

(Bloomberg) – After a volatile weekend, bitcoin has once again surpassed $ 40,000, reaching its highest level in more than two weeks.

The world’s largest crypto rose as much as 4.5% on Monday to $ 41,020, extending its rally to a second day. The coin has recovered about 9% since Friday. The broader Bloomberg Galaxy crypto index, which tracks some of the major cryptocurrencies, also advanced, and for a moment it was up 7.7%.

With bitcoin crossing the $ 40,000 threshold, many analysts see $ 42,500 as the next major level to break. That number roughly represents its 200-day moving average and exceeding it could mean the coin rallies towards $ 50,000.

“Bitcoin will always be volatile and the manic acceleration we had was never sustainable. The question is where do we stay? What’s the new bitcoin floor? ”Said Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader who founded“ The Sevens Report ”newsletter. “For bitcoin to resume that rally, I think it will need to see more widespread legitimate adoption.”

Cryptocurrencies have been under pressure in recent weeks and bitcoin had lost around 30% since mid-April, when it hit a record high of nearly $ 65,000. The recent sell-off has been exacerbated by a public reprimand from Elon Musk of Tesla Inc., who criticized the amount of power used by the servers that support the token and reneged on a previous offer to allow customers to buy their cars using the cryptocurrency. Increased Chinese regulatory oversight has also soured the mood.

But prices got a boost early in the week after Paul Tudor Jones, a seasoned hedge fund manager, backed the coin in a television interview. Last year, Tudor had said that bitcoin could be a good hedge against inflation.

“I like bitcoin as a portfolio diversifier,” said Tudor Jones of Tudor Investment Corp. in an interview with CNBC. “Everyone asks me what should I do with my bitcoin? The only thing I know for sure is that I want 5% in gold, 5% in bitcoin, 5% in cash, 5% in commodities. “

Meanwhile, over the weekend, Musk once again shook the market by saying via tweet that Tesla would allow bitcoin transactions once they are mined with more clean energy. The mogul said he wants the miners, who have been the center of attention in recent months, to use about 50% clean energy.

