Bitcoin rebounds 6% and surpasses $ 63,000 in new all-time high

A month after hitting its latest all-time high above $ 61,000, the price of bitcoin rallied by 5.6% on Tuesday to hit a new all-time high of $ 63,213, according to Coingecko. The new milestone for bitcoin takes the appreciation, so far this year, to 110% and more than 1,000% from its low of March 12, 2020.

In the last month, the price of bitcoin remained between USD 55,000 and USD 60,000, with several attempts to exceed this last mark, which intensified last weekend, as we reported in CryptoNews. Among the factors that could favor the rise in the price of bitcoin, is the inclusion of Coinbase in Nasdaq, scheduled for this Wednesday, April 14, a fact commented on this Tuesday in this newspaper.

The new milestone in the price of BTC comes a month after the last all-time high. Source: CoinMarketCap.

Analyst Willy Woo had anticipated in his last bulletin on the bitcoin market on April 11, that significant outflows of BTC from exchanges, by long-term holders, they had been held in the last three weeks. “These currencies are moving towards long-term holders, with little tendency to sell,” said the analyst.

In the middle of an extended band of consolidation, in which the price is lateralizing, long-term holders take advantage of price corrections to buy BTCsaid the analyst. “If this pattern continues, it is only a matter of time before the resistance of the band breaks down, and the price explores new heights,” Woo said.

At the time of writing, bitcoin is priced at $ 62,836, bringing its market capitalization to $ 1.17 trillion. Bitcoin is positioned, as well as sixth world company in market capitalization and as the eighth most valuable asset, including gold and silver. Bitcoin is now only 18% away from displacing silver in eighth place.