Bitcoin Privacy Proposal Wins MIT Hackathon

Onión ’78 was the winning project of the MIT Bitcoin Club Grand Prize, at the MIT Bitcoin Expo 2021 conference organized by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The winners were announced on April 7 of this year, corresponding to the second day of conferences. This project seeks to increase privacy in Bitcoin using tools such as PayJoin and Tor.

Within the Hackthon, where the participating groups presented their projects, the awards were divided into different categories, such as: Bitcoin and Lightning; dApps and DeFi; usability and adoption; among other. The MIT Bitcoin Grand Prize was the top prize in which $ 4,000 was distributed among the members of the Onion’78 team.

The announcement of the winners was given by Manish Kumar, one of the presenters of the event, whose award was also announced by Bitcoin programmer Jameson Lopp on his personal Twitter account. There he highlighted that several engineers from the company he founded, CasaHodl, participated in the development team that won the award.

What is Onión ’78?

The traditional masks in Bitcoin usually present a serious privacy problem, since a third party can know the issuing and receiving address of the funds of a transaction, which can lead to a tracking and identification of who the owners of each UTXO are. This is the problem that motivated the creation of the Onion ’78 project.

Onion ’78 is a project that focuses on improving privacy in Bitcoin wallets, since it allows the use of PayJoin and Tor implementations within existing wallets. This developer-oriented system It would allow them to adopt PayJoin in their wallet, without the need for an extra code. This, thanks to the fact that the project repository is open source and can be used by anyone.

PayJoin, for its part, also called P2EP (“payment to the end point” for its acronym in English) is a system proposed in the BIP78, which establishes a format to improve privacy. The operation is based on mixing the bitcoins in such a way that its origin cannot be traced but, This mix only occurs between the sender and receiver. This is a variation of the CoinJoin system, which works by mixing different bitcoin transactions into one.

Scheme of how PayJoin works. This system requires the receiver to send a request to receive funds to the sender in order to mix. Source: bips / github.com

Also, since the goal of Onion ’78 is to improve privacy in as many areas as possible, it also makes use of the TOR network architecture. This network establishes a layered internet connection service, masking the IP of the real connection and preventing third parties from knowing it.

Bitcoin privacy: problems and solutions

The motivation of the Onion’78 project is based on improving the privacy of the Bitcoin network. In this one I can say that it handles a pseudo anonymity, where the addresses are not directly linked to a specific person, although they can be identified under an investigation process.

Because of this, characters like Edward Snowden, a former CIA agent, have asserted that “bitcoin sucks because of its lack of privacy” as reported by CriptoNoticias at the time. However, it should be noted that, although Bitcoin, in its basic state, is not totally private, tools such as CoinJoin or PayJoin have already been developed that greatly improve the privacy of transactions.