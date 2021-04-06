Bitcoin price struggles to hit $ 60,000

Mixed feelings about BTC

Bitcoin has seen countless mentions when it comes to online media over the past week and as always some were positive while others were negative. One particular example came from Singapore, which warned the public against cryptocurrencies, even though most of the world has been warming towards cryptocurrencies for some time, and especially Asian countries.

Another negative development came when Kevin O’Leary, a well-known celebrity investor, said that he is refusing to buy BTC because it is being mined in China, calling it a “blood coin.”

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

But, for every negative development, there are at least two positives, indicating that the world is, in fact, accepting BTC and crypto. For example, Sacramento Kings will start offering BTC as a player salary. The beauty industry is also accepting BTC and starting to bet on it, rather than against it.

And, of course, institutional interest is higher than ever, indicated by Grayscale’s intention to convert its BTC fund into an ETF, and Microstratrgy’s decision to buy another $ 15 million worth of BTC.

Tip: Looking for an app to invest wisely? Trade safely by signing up for our preferred option, eToro: visit & create an account

BTC price struggles with $ 60,000

Price wise, Bitcoin has been a great performer until it hit $ 60,000. Now, according to data from CEX.IO, the coin remains stuck below this level, constantly trying to break through it only to end up being rejected. He was close to $ 60,000 three times in the last seven days, only to be rejected each time.

Still, future predictions for the coin remain positive, and the probability of BTC reaching $ 80,000 by the end of the second quarter remains high, and one of the most supported forecasts.