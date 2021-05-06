Bitcoin Price Returns to $ 58,000 Resistance After Brief Slump

The price of Bitcoin rallied to $ 58,000, fell to $ 53,000, and then rallied to $ 58,000 again, and all of that in just one week. The currency appears to be determined to break through the resistance, and there are several positive events pushing it higher.

Bitcoin adoption will be big

There have been several reports that make Bitcoin’s rapid price recovery and desire to surge quite understandable. For example, a cryptocurrency custodian firm, NYDIG, shared its belief that BTC will reach hundreds of US banks before the year is out, as banks are calling for it to happen. Apparently, the banks noticed that all the money is going to Coinbase and they want to keep the piece of the pie.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

On top of that, BTC and ETH recently hit Wall Street as S&P Global Indices, which is certainly a reason for the price to go up. Finally, the rise in BTC prices has inspired many Asian companies to accelerate their switch to BTC.

Bitcoin volatility remains strong

According to CEX.IO data, over the past seven days, BTC went from $ 53,634 to the height of $ 58.845, but this sudden surge past the $ 58,000 resistance failed, sending the coin to $ 53,000.

Yesterday, BTC rallied to almost $ 58,000, seemingly desperately trying to grow and reach the expected height of $ 80,000 per coin by the end of this quarter. While there is still time left, BTC is also a long way from its goal.