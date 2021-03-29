Bitcoin price recovers over the weekend after Friday’s options expire

The price of Bitcoin has been falling for quite some time, as the option contracts expiring on Friday, March 26, approached. However, once the contracts expired, the price of BTC finally started to recover. On top of that, there has been a wave of positive news regarding the coin that may have contributed to the recovery in the price of BTC.

Critics of Bitcoin change their stance towards the currency

One of the biggest and most interesting developments recently is the fact that the Bitcoin network just welcomed two of its first critics. One of them was a Norwegian businessman, Øystein Stray Spetalen, while the other is the well-known Wolf of Wall Street, Jordan Belfort.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

Belfort recently said that he considered the change in monetary policies and concluded that it makes sense to keep BTC as part of one’s portfolio. As for Spatalen, he didn’t try to say much on the subject, but instead headed for action, openly investing in BTC for himself.

Another big move for BTC came from New Zealand, where a $ 350 million retirement fund exposed its own portfolio to the coin, allocating 5% of its assets to BTC. NZ Funds Management CIO James Grigor commented saying that Bitcoin can no longer be ignored, and that anyone who is happy to invest in gold cannot really rule out BTC.

Meanwhile, in the US, the country’s security regulator began receiving multiple new Bitcoin ETF proposals from various companies, with Fidelity being the latest to join the trend. The surge came after Canada approved several ETFs last month, as well as a recent report that Brazil now also has its own Bitcoin-based exchange-traded fund. While there are no confirmations that the SEC will approve any of the proposals, it is clear that companies believe this is the right time to try again.

As for the United States government, it is still unknown which path it will take. Some, like Robert Gutmann, CEO of NYDIG, believe that the government is one step away from investing in BTC, and that it will surely happen soon, after institutional investors have become more open to the currency. Others, like billionaire Ray Dalio, however, believe that the government will not act to invest, but to ban BTC in the states, entirely. At this point, both suggestions seem equally unlikely, but no one can know what will actually happen, so the only thing to do now is to wait and see how things unfold.

Tip: Looking for an app to invest wisely? Trade safely by signing up for our preferred option, eToro: visit & create an account

Bitcoin begins a steady recovery

From a technical point of view, Bitcoin has done much better after the options contracts expired last Friday. Much of this is likely to have to do with institutional investors, who started buying coins quickly despite the recent crash, which brought the coin to $ 51,460.

In the last three days or so, BTC went from its low at $ 50,500 to a new weekly high of $ 57,177 at the time of writing, according to data from CEX.IO, and on its way back towards $ 60,000. .

Whether or not the coin will achieve this level is another matter. Previously, I predicted that the price of Bitcoin will end the first quarter at $ 50,000 per coin, as indicated by the stock flow model of the coin. While it now appears that the coin will certainly perform better than expected, I still believe that BTC will rise to $ 80,000 by the end of the second quarter of this year, and that it could hit $ 90,000 by the end of the year.