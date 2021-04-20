Bitcoin price plummets over the weekend – still no recovery

The last week has been a very exciting time for Bitcoin. Not only did the coin hit a new all-time high, it also crashed shortly thereafter, robbing investors and traders of a peaceful weekend.

Bitcoin price drops nearly $ 15,000 in four days

News of the Bitcoin price drop dominated the headlines for the past few days, and the main reason for the drop appears to be Turkey’s decision to ban cryptocurrency payments. According to reports last week, the country’s central bank decided to outlaw crypto payments as of April 30.

From what is known, owning and trading cryptocurrencies will remain legal. However, Bitcoin and altcoins can no longer be legally used as a means of payment in the country, after the end of this month.

BTC price drops below $ 50,000

According to CEX.IO data, BTC reached an all-time high last week, around April 14. Since then, it has been correcting slightly, reaching around $ 60,000 at the end of April 17. The next day brought a shock to the crypto community when the coin fell to $ 51,476, after which it rallied to $ 57,603 on Monday, only to drop back to $ 55,116 at the time of writing.

While the events in Turkey had a negative impact on the price of BTC, the overall trend remains bullish and forecasts predict that BTC may still go higher. My own prediction says that the coin will hit $ 80,000 by the end of the second quarter and probably $ 90,000 by the end of the year.